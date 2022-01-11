Leeds Festival 2022 is a dual festival that goes with the Reading Festival. You get all of the best parts of a major British music festival: a lineup of rock, metal, pop indie and electronic music across many stages for a great drunken weekend! Leeds Festival is one of the the UK's biggest music festivals.
The 2022 Leeds Festival lineup has Dave, Arctic Monkeys & Rage Against The Machine as headliners! PoloG, Wolf Alice, Run The Jewels, Little Sims, Fontaines DC, Maneskin, Megan Thee Stallion, Bring Me The Horizon and Halsey also top the list. For a full list of those that have been confirmed so far, go to the Leeds Festival lineup section below.
