Leeds Festival 2022 is a dual festival that goes with the Reading Festival. You get all of the best parts of a major British music festival: a lineup of rock, metal, pop indie and electronic music across many stages for a great drunken weekend! Leeds Festival is one of the the UK's biggest music festivals.

The 2022 Leeds Festival lineup has Dave, Arctic Monkeys & Rage Against The Machine as headliners! PoloG, Wolf Alice, Run The Jewels, Little Sims, Fontaines DC, Maneskin, Megan Thee Stallion, Bring Me The Horizon and Halsey also top the list. For a full list of those that have been confirmed so far, go to the Leeds Festival lineup section below.

Leeds Festival 2022 tickets are on sale! You can by either single-day Leeds Festival tickets or weekend tickets as well as camping passes and Coach tickets. Hit the Leeds Festival tickets section below for more details on tickets & prices.

The official Leeds Festival 2022 dates are 26 - 28 August. This has been confirmed on the Leeds Festival website.

The Leeds Festival is held in Bramham Park, and began in 1999 as an expansion to the Reading Festival.

The previous Leeds Festival lineup had Stormzy, Post Malone, Liam Gallagher, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Disclosure, Queens of the Stone Age, Sam Fender, Two Door Cinema Club, Gerry Cinnamon and more.

