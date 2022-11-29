Creamfields South 2022 is a new edition of the music festival we all know as Creamfields. In this inaugural edition of Creamfields South we have a great new experience shaping up in Hylands Park, Chelmsford.

The first phase Creamfields South lineup lineup includes Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Fatboy Slim, Carl Cox, deadmau5, Charlotte de Witte, Amelie Lens, Jamie Jones and more. Check out the complete list in the Creamfields South 2022 lineup section farther below to see who’s performing.

There are still more that 150 acts to be announced for Creamfields South, so check back for updates.

Creamfields South tickets are on sale starting Tuesday, Nov 30 at 9:00 AM GMT. Hit the Creamfields South tickets 2022 section farther below for more details. Check back for updates!

Creamfields continues to thrive with amazing lineups. The secret to its widespread appeal is hard to determine, but whatever it is, it's real.

The official Creamfields South 2022 dates are June 2 - 4. It's three days of bliss during U.K. bank holiday weekend. This has been confirmed on the Creamfields website

Creamfields remains a top destination for many electronic acts around the world today. It's held during the August Bank Holiday weekend in Daresbury, England. There are many ways to travel to Creamfields, including coach, car, train, air and shuttle bus; so check out your options ahead of time.

The previous Creamfields lineup included Charlotte De Witte, Armin Van Buuren Camelphat, Bicep, Alesso, Pendulum – TRINITY, Chase & Status (DJ Set), Oliver Heldens, Sven Väth, Pete Tong, Vini Vici, Kölsch, W&W, Sub Focus (DJ Set), Jax Jones, Gorgon City, Gareth Emery, Claptone, Cristoph, Cosmic Gate and more for what shaped up to be a HUUUGE event.

