The phase one Creamfields North lineup lineup has Above & Beyond, Armin Van Buuren, Camelphat, Carl Cox, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Nina Kraviz and Tiësto.

You still have options to buy Creamfields North tickets!

Creamfields South 2022 is a new name of the music festival we all know as Creamfields. There's also an inaugural edition of Creamfields South that's a great new experience shaping up in Hylands Park, Chelmsford. 2022 is the first year the Creamfields will happen as two different editions at different times of the year.

Creamfields continues to thrive with amazing lineups. The secret to its widespread appeal is hard to determine, but whatever it is, it's real.

The official Creamfields North 2022 dates are June 2 - 4. It's three days of bliss during U.K. bank holiday weekend. This has been confirmed on the Creamfields website

Creamfields remains a top destination for many electronic acts around the world today. It's held during the August Bank Holiday weekend in Daresbury, England. There are many ways to travel to Creamfields, including coach, car, train, air and shuttle bus; so check out your options ahead of time.

The previous Creamfields lineup included Charlotte De Witte, Armin Van Buuren Camelphat, Bicep, Alesso, Pendulum – TRINITY, Chase & Status (DJ Set), Oliver Heldens, Sven Väth, Pete Tong, Vini Vici, Kölsch, W&W, Sub Focus (DJ Set), Jax Jones, Gorgon City, Gareth Emery, Claptone, Cristoph, Cosmic Gate and more for what shaped up to be a HUUUGE event.

