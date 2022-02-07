Isle of Wight Festival 2022 happens at Seaclose Park on the Isle of Wight in England, with a lineup of rock, electronic and pop music! Check out the Main Stage and Big Top for the headliners, as well as over 14 smaller specialty stages.

The Isle of Wight Festival lineup has Lewis Capaldi, Lionel Richie, Kasabian, Pete Tong, Muse, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Blossoms and Rudimental top the list. Hit the Isle of Wight Festival 2022 lineup section farther below for a complete listing of who will be performing.

Isle of Wight Festival tickets are on sale. Ticket options include single-day and weekend passes. Payment plans are available. You'll also find options for parking and Campervans. Hit the section Isle of Wight Festival 2022 tickets farther below for details.

The official Isle of With Festival dates are June 16 - 19. This has been confirmed on the Isle of Wight Festival website.

Isle of Wight Festival was one of the first big music festivals in the UK every year, and goes back over 45 years in history. It began in the late 60's, often being referred to as Europe's version of Woodstock.

Isle of Wight always has a theme. The last theme was Summer of '69 - Peace and Love. It was a throwback to the roots of the festival ... the early days of an Isle of Wight musical gathering that had John Lennon, George Harrison, Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, Elton John and more.

The last Isle of Wight Festival lineup had Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol, David Guetta and Duran Duran as headliners. Tom Jones, Sam Fender, The Script, James, James Arther Supergrass, The Lightning Seeds, All Saints and more.

The 2022 Isle of Wight Festival lineup and Isle of Wight Festival 2022 tickets are below!

