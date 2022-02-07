Isle of Wight Festival 2022 happens at Seaclose Park on the Isle of Wight in England, with a lineup of rock, electronic and pop music! Check out the Main Stage and Big Top for the headliners, as well as over 14 smaller specialty stages.
Isle of Wight Festival was one of the first big music festivals in the UK every year, and goes back over 45 years in history. It began in the late 60's, often being referred to as Europe's version of Woodstock.
Isle of Wight always has a theme. The last theme was Summer of '69 - Peace and Love. It was a throwback to the roots of the festival ... the early days of an Isle of Wight musical gathering that had John Lennon, George Harrison, Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, Elton John and more.
The last Isle of Wight Festival lineup had Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol, David Guetta and Duran Duran as headliners. Tom Jones, Sam Fender, The Script, James, James Arther Supergrass, The Lightning Seeds, All Saints
and more.
Isle of Wight Festival tickets are on sale! Ticket options include single-day and weekend passes. You'll find them under these different variations: adult, student, teen and more. There are also special "Islander" tickets for residents of the Isle of Wight.
Payment plans are available. You'll also find options for parking and Campervans.
