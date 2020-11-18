The latest Glastonbury 2020 lineup announcement is Paul McCartney! This has been verified by a tweet from the festival. Diana Ross was previously announced on the Glastonbury website.

Glastonbury Festival 2020 is the epic big music festival, one of the originals. Officially known as the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts, this festival has been around for decades. Check back for updates on the lineup and tickets! The confirmed Glastonbury Festival 2020 dates are June 24 -28. It will also be the 50th anniversary of the Glastonbury Festival!

2020 Glastonbury Festival tickets have been announced! You can check out morre details in the ticket section below. Tickets go very fast, so if you're going to buy them, you need to be spot on with being ready to buy the minute they go on sale.

The last Glastonbury Festival lineup had The Killers, The Cure, Stormzy, Kylie and Janet Jackson as headliners. Miley Cyrus, Tame Impala, Liam Gallagher and George Ezra also topped the lineup. We can expect the Glastonbury Festival 2020 lineup to start rolling out in March, if they continue their traditional release cycle. They favor releasing one stage lineup at a time to have a sustained excitement.

There are a lot of great stages and areas, the entire festival is like a city with different neighborhoods. The Pyramid Stage and The Other Stage are big stages, while Silver Hayes, The Common and Shangri-La offer other experiences. The festival has said “Glastonbury is like loads of different festivals converging on the same gorgeous countryside for the weekend.”

Michael Eavis is the originator of the Glastonbury Festival, back when it was the Pilton Festival. Along the way he brought in his daughter Emily Eavis to also run the event and eventually take over. In the beginning years, it became a haven for hippies that were coming from celebrating the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. Later they built a giant pyramid that served as a cowshed and animal food store when the festival was not going on.

