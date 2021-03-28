     
 
Isle of Wight Festival 2021
Start Date: September 16
End Date: September 19
Newport, Isle Of Wight
UK
 
 

Isle of Wight Festival 2021 happens at Seaclose Park on the Isle of Wight in England, with a lineup of rock, electronic and pop music! Check out the Main Stage and Big Top for the headliners, as well as over 14 smaller specialty stages.

 

The Isle of Wight Festival lineup has Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol, David Guetta and Duran Duran as headliners. Tom jones, Sam Fender, The Script, James, James Arther Supergrass, The Lightning Seeds and All Saints also top the list. Hit the Isle of Wight Festival 2021 lineup section for a complete list.

 

Isle of Wight Festival tickets are on sale. Ticket options include single-day and weekend passes. Payment plans are available. You'll also find options for parking and Campervans. Hit the section Isle of Wight Festival 2021 tickets farther below for details.

 

The official Isle of With Festival dates are September 16 - 19. This has been confirmed on the Isle of Wight Festival website.

 

Isle of Wight Festival was one of the first big music festivals in the UK every year, and goes back over 45 years in history. It began in the late 60's, often being referred to as Europe's version of Woodstock.

 

Isle of Wight always has a theme. The last theme was Summer of '69 - Peace and Love. It was a throwback to the roots of the festival ... the early days of an Isle of Wight musical gathering that had John Lennon, George Harrison, Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, Elton John and more.

 

The last Isle of Wight Festival lineup would have had Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, The Chemical Brothers, Duran Duran, Pete Tong, Sam Fender, James Arthur Black Eyed Peas, Supergrass Happy Mondays, Primal Scream and more if the festival had happened

 

Also check out Love Saves The Day, Glastonbury Festival, Wireless Festival, TRNSMT Festival, Creamfields, Leeds Festival and Reading Festival for other UK-based music festivals.

 

The 2021 Isle of Wight Festival lineup and Isle of Wight Festival 2021 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Isle of Wight Festival tickets are on sale! Ticket options include single-day and weekend passes. You'll find them under these different variations: adult, student, teen and more. There are also special "Islander" tickets for residents of the Isle of Wight.

 

Payment plans are available. You'll also find options for parking and Campervans.

 

 

The Isle of Wight Festival lioneup for 2021! Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol, David Guetta and Duran Duran as headliners. Tom jones, Sam Fender, The Script, James, James Arther Supergrass, The Lightning Seeds and All Saints also top the list.

 

The last Isle of Wight Festival lineup would have had Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, The Chemical Brothers, Duran Duran, Pete Tong, Sam Fender, James Arthur Black Eyed Peas, Supergrass Happy Mondays, Primal Scream and more if the event had happened.

 

 

