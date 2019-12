The first TRNSMT Festival 2020 lineup release is out! Courteeners, Liam Gallagher, Lewis Capaldi, Ian Brown, Foals, Snow Patrol and more! See the complete listing in the lineup section farther below!

TRNSMT Festival 2020 happens in City Centre in Glasgow with a lineup of indie rock, alternative rock, indie folk, indie pop and more! TRNSMT tickets are on sale now in the ticket section farther below!

The CONFIRMED 2020 TRNSMT Festival dates are July 10 - 12! This has been confirmed on the TRNSMT Festival website.

The last TRNSMT Festival lineup lineup had Stormzy, Catfish and the Bottlemen and George Ezra headline! Gerry Cinnamon, Bastille and Snow Patrol also topped the lineup!

The TRNSMT Festival 2020 lineup and TRNSMT Festival 2020 tickets are below!

The 2020 TRANSMT Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.