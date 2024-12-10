OpenAI’s Sora Ghosted Right After Launch

After a big rollout that promised to revolutionize video creation, the company quietly stopped accepting applications for access. So what’s going on, and why should you care?



Sora launched with lofty ambitions: make a prompt and turn it into an awesome shareable video.



Think movie magic for TikTok or YouTube creators without the Spielberg-sized budget. But now, just days after opening up to the public, OpenAI has closed the door to new applicants.



This isn’t just about OpenAI hitting pause. It’s about the rapid evolution of AI in creative spaces—and the growing pains that come with it.

For OpenAI, this is a pivotal moment to get Sora right.

Also try:

OpenAI's Sora Is Out: AI Video Creation for When You’re Feeling Spielberg but Living Netflix Budget

OpenAI Looks Like It's Going To Offer ChatGPT Pro For $200

OpenAI Just Launched ChatGPT Search. Find Out How It Works.

ChatGPT Advanced Voice ModeIs Now Available On macOS And Windows Apps



The official word from OpenAI says it’s “pausing to evaluate and refine the application process.”

Translation: they’re overwhelmed.



The buzz around Sora generated a flood of interest that the company may not have been fully prepared for.



Does OpenAI have a compute problem, meaning not enough data center resources?



Or is it a power problem (meaning that the electricity resources to provide that much service) that have been talked about are lacking.

OpenAI is going nuclear with Three Mile Island, but that’s in the future. Video AI needs BIG power resources now.



If you’re someone who creates content for a living—or even just for fun—Sora could be a game-changer.



The promise of generating high-quality videos without expensive tools or extensive editing skills is a big deal.



But the sudden halt raises questions about OpenAI’s ability to handle demand for cutting-edge tools like this. It also leaves early adopters wondering if the tool was launched too soon.



For non-creators, this moment is part of a broader story about how AI is reshaping creative industries.

Tools like Sora democratize access to production-quality video but also spark debates about the role of human creativity versus automation.