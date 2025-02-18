Meta Is Doing a Llama AI Conference—And It Might Actually Be a Huge Deal.

Meta just announced that “LlamaCon” is officially happening on April 29, 2025, giving developers a dedicated space to build and experiment with Meta’s open-source “Llama AI” models.

This all goes down months before Meta Connect (September 17–18), meaning Meta is doubling down on AI like a startup founder who just discovered venture capital.

The event is all about Llama—Meta’s open-source AI model that’s been making waves in the AI community.

Details are still under wraps, but expect more info soon.

Zuck himself confirmed the event on Threads, posting: “LlamaCon is a new event for developers building with Llama. See you there!”—which, knowing him, probably means expect a lot of AI talk and maybe some slightly awkward but enthusiastic keynotes.

Meta is not playing around with AI investments this year. They’re throwing somewhere between $60 billion and $65 billion into the space, which is a huge jump from their previous spending.

Zuckerberg called 2025 “a defining year for AI,” aiming to put Meta AI in front of a billion users while making Llama 4 a major industry player.

And it’s not just about software—Meta is also working on new AI-powered smart glasses with a smaller HUD display, following up on the Ray-Ban Smart Glasses (which, fun fact, have already sold 2 million units).

If they pull it off, we could be moving toward a more seamless AR future—one where you don’t look like you’re cosplaying as a cyborg every time you put on a headset.

So LlamaCon could be a big deal for developers, AI enthusiasts, and anyone trying to keep up with the rapidly evolving AI landscape.