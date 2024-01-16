Beyond Wonderland 2024 has a lineup of House Music, Trance, Dubstep, Electro and more. It's an electronic music festival created by Insomniac Events that uses story-telling to create a fantasy about the Queen and her Royal Court.

Beyond Wonderland 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels and prices. Hit the Beyond Wonderland ticket prices section below for prices and access to passes.

The Beyond Wonderland lineup has Calvin Harris, Rezz, Alesso, Dillon Francis, Excision, NGHTMRE, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Chris Lorenzo, Diesel (aka Shaq), Grimes, Slander, Zeds Dead and more.

Hit the Beyond Wonderland 2024 lineup section for a complete list of who's performing.

The Beyond Wonderland 2024 dates are March 22 -23.

Check back for updates through the festival weekend, this is your ultimate guide.

This festival includes stages like The Queen's Domain, Bassrush-hosted Mad Hatter's Castle, Lost In Dreams and Insomniac Records' Caterpillar's Garden, Basscon and Dreamstate's Cheshire Woods, Factory 93's The Looking Glass, and Night Trip and RNBW’s Sea of Wonder.

In addition to the stages, Insomniac will also be hosting a nightly, indoor after party from 2am to 6am.

Traveling to Beyond Wonderland SoCal is eay: you can get Metrolink’s $20 Insomniac Weekend pass, which will get you between LA Union Station and the San Bernardino Downtown station, including every stop in between.

Departures have been extended to return from San Bernardino until 2:45am.

Shuttles are also available to and from the festival from various locations across Southern California (LA, Riverside, Orange County, Ontario, and the San Fernando Valley).

The previous Beyond Wonderland lineup had Audien, Dillon Francis, Ellen Allien, NGHTMRE, Excision, Kaskade, Slushii, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Tiësto, Troyboi and more.

Be on the watch for Beyond Wonderland performers Alice and the Queen, Formal Foxes, The Leopard Ladies and more as they roam around the festival.

There are otherworldly and multidimensional environments, interactive technology, and wonders of color and light. The Beyond Wonderland festival site will also include food & beverages, alcohol, water refill stations, battery charging stations, lockers ATM's and more.

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Escape: Halloweenand EDC Orlando for other Insomniac Events festivals.

The Beyond Wonderland map from the previous festival, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out Beyond Wonderland 2024 will be like this

The Beyond Wonderland schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced