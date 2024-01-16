     
 
Spacelab
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA Divider CANADA Divider UNITED KINGDOM Divider AUSTRALIA Divider EUROPE Divider ASIA

NEWS Divider 2024 Divider STORE Divider
Instagram X Threads Facebook
 
 
 
 
   
Beyond Wonderland 2024
Start Date: March 22
End Date: March 23
San Bernardino, California, USA
 

Beyond Wonderland 2024 has a lineup of House Music, Trance, Dubstep, Electro and more. It's an electronic music festival created by Insomniac Events that uses story-telling to create a fantasy about the Queen and her Royal Court.

 

Weekend tickets are on sale!

 

Beyond Wonderland 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels and prices. Hit the Beyond Wonderland ticket prices section below for prices and access to passes.

 

BEYOND WONDERLAND TICKETS
 
BEYOND WONDERLAND TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

Beyond Wonderland 2024

 

 

The Beyond Wonderland lineup has Calvin Harris, Rezz, Alesso, Dillon Francis, Excision, NGHTMRE, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Chris Lorenzo, Diesel (aka Shaq), Grimes, Slander, Zeds Dead and more.

 

Hit the Beyond Wonderland 2024 lineup section for a complete list of who's performing.

 

The Beyond Wonderland 2024 dates are March 22 -23.

 

Check back for updates through the festival weekend, this is your ultimate guide.

 

This festival includes stages like The Queen's Domain, Bassrush-hosted Mad Hatter's Castle, Lost In Dreams and Insomniac Records' Caterpillar's Garden, Basscon and Dreamstate's Cheshire Woods, Factory 93's The Looking Glass, and Night Trip and RNBW’s Sea of Wonder.

 

In addition to the stages, Insomniac will also be hosting a nightly, indoor after party from 2am to 6am. 

 

Beyond Wonderland 2024

 

Traveling to Beyond Wonderland SoCal is eay: you can get Metrolink’s $20 Insomniac Weekend pass, which will get you between LA Union Station and the San Bernardino Downtown station, including every stop in between.

 

Departures have been extended to return from San Bernardino until 2:45am.

 

Shuttles are also available to and from the festival from various locations across Southern California (LA, Riverside, Orange County, Ontario, and the San Fernando Valley). 

 

The previous Beyond Wonderland lineup had Audien, Dillon Francis, Ellen Allien, NGHTMRE, Excision, Kaskade, Slushii, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Tiësto, Troyboi and more.

 

Beyond Wonderland 2024

 

Be on the watch for Beyond Wonderland performers Alice and the Queen, Formal Foxes, The Leopard Ladies and more as they roam around the festival.

 

There are otherworldly and multidimensional environments, interactive technology, and wonders of color and light. The Beyond Wonderland festival site will also include food & beverages, alcohol, water refill stations, battery charging stations, lockers ATM's and more.

 

Beyond Wonderland 2024

 

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2024 edition of Beyond Wonderland.

 

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Escape: Halloweenand EDC Orlando for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

The Beyond Wonderland 2024 lineup and Beyond Wonderland 2024 tickets are below.

 

Beyond Wonderland 2024 tickets

 

 

Weekend tickets are on sale!

 

Hit the Beyond Wonderland tickets buttons below to see ticket prices and access to passes:

 

BEYOND WONDERLAND TICKETS
 
BEYOND WONDERLAND TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

 

 

 

Beyond Wonderland map

 

The Beyond Wonderland map from the previous festival, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out

 

 

 

Beyond Wonderland 2024 will be like this

 

 

 

Beyond Wonderland 2024 Schedule

 

The Beyond Wonderland schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced

 

 

 

Beyond Wonderland 2024 Lineup

 

Beyond Wonderland lineup

 

Beyond Wonderland Lineup

 

The Beyond Wonderland lineup for 2024!

 

999999999, A-Trak B2b Derrick Carter, Afrojack B2b R3hab, Alesso, Alignment, Aluna B2b Kaleena Zanders, A.M.C, Andrew Lux, Angerfist, Atmozfears & Sound Rush: 2/\1, Bart Skils B2b Joyhauser, Basscon, Bassrush Experience, Benny Benassi, Biscits, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Black V Neck, Blossom, Bvssic, Calvin Harris, Capozzi, Caspa, Cellini, Charlesthefirst, Chee, Chris Lorenzo, Clawz, Coone, Crankdat, Creeds, Crystal Skies, Dabin, Diesel, Dillon Francis, Dj Dzm, Dj Snake, Doc Martin, Dr Fresch, Dubfire, Dustycloud, Ekali, Eli Brown, Eptic, Excision, Fatima Hajji, Flava D, Frosttop, Funkcase, Gammer, Ghastly, Grimes, Gryffin, Griz, Grlskout, Hamdi, Hartshorn, Haylee Wood, Highland, Hqo, Hvdes, I Hate Models, Infected Mushroom, Insomniac Records, Jon. J, J.Worra, Jason Ross, Jawns, Jia, Jorza, Joshwa, Juelz, Julian Jeweil, Justin Credible, Kane, Keltek, Kill The Noise B2b 1788-L, Kyle Watson B2b Sosa, Kyral X Banko, Kyroh, Last Heroes, Level Up, Lost In Dreams, Mad Dog, Madgrrl, Maor Levi, Marauda, Matroda, Mefjus With Maksim Mc, Metta & Glyde, Miss Dre, Muerte, NGHTMRE, Nicky Romero, No Redemption (Tchami X Malaa), Nurko, Oddprophet, Odd Mob, Omnom, One True God, Ophelia, Parker, Pauline Herr, Peekaboo, Phaseone, Phlegmatic Dogs, Pixel Terror, Prolix, Qlank, R3hab, Rave, Rezz, Rnwb, Rusko, Sara Landry, Saymyname, Scale, Shay De Castro, Sidepiece, Skepsis, Slander, Spag Heddy, Spartaque B2b Brennen Grey, Subtronics, Sullivan King, Svdden Death, Taylor Torrence, Techno Tupac, The Chainsmokers, Tnt, Tony Romera, Trym, Tsunami, Vini Vici, Walker & Royce B2b Vnssa, Wax Motif, Wethan, Will Sparks, Zeds Dead.

 

 

Beyond Wonderland TICKETS

 

Weekend tickets are on sale!

 

Hit the Beyond Wonderland ticket prices section below for prices and access to passes.

 

BEYOND WONDERLAND TICKETS
 
BEYOND WONDERLAND TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

 

 

 

Beyond Wonderland 2024 Lineup Rumors

 

Whyte Fang

Tsu Nami

Diplo


 

 

Beyond Wonderland lineup

 

The previous Beyond Wonderland lineup had Audien, Dillon Francis, Ellen Allien, NGHTMRE, Excision, Kaskade, Slushii, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Tiësto, Troyboi and more.

 

 

 

Beyond Wonderland lineup

 

 

Beyond Wonderland lineup

 

The Beyond Wonderland After Hours Lineup

 

 

 

Beyond Wonderland Lineup Rumors 2024

 

Check back for updates.

 

 

 

Beyond Wonderland lineup

 

 

Beyond Wonderland Lineup

 

The Beyond Wonderland lineup before that had Zedd , DJ Snake. Above & Beyond, Zomboy, Audiotistic, Jauz, Tinlicker, ZEDD, Zeds Dead, Paul Van Dyk and more.

 
   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     

 

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS MEDIA KIT
EUROPE        
ASIA        
2023       SEARCH
         
         
 
     
 
     