The CONFIRMED Audiotistic Bay Area 2020 dates are July 11 - 12! This has been confirmed on the Audiotistic Bay Area website.

It usually happens at Shoreline Amphitheater Grounds in Mountainview, Califronia, making it a must-stop for Bay Area bassheads hip-hop kids. It's done by Insomniac Events, who pretty much dominate the southwestern US electronic music festival scene with a bunch of high quality events that include Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, EDC Las Vegas, Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape: Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship! Wrecked and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

The last Audiotistic Bay Area lineup had two different stages: Frequency 1.1 and Frequency 2.2. Each stage had a quality lineup -- Frequency 1.1 had Tiësto, Illenium, Juice Wrld, Alison Wonderland and more; Frquency 2.2 was hosted by Deadbeats and has Zeds Dead, Claude Von Stroke, Ganja White Night, Camelphat and more.

Audiotistic Bay Area tickets are on sale! Passes are open to the public and available as weekend General Admission tickets.

Audiotistic Bay Area 2020 is a July throwdown with a lineup of bass music, dubstep, hip hop house music and more