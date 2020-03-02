     
 
      FESTIVAL GUIDE          STORE          SEARCH     
ABOUT   SUBMIT   CONTACT   ADVERTISE
   MEDIA KIT   STORE
 
 
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2019 2020 SHOP      
 
 
 
 

 

   
Audiotistic Bay Area 2020
Start Date: July 11
End Date: July 12
Mountain View, California, USA
 
 

Audiotistic 2020 tickets are on sale! Passes are open to the public and available as weekend General Admission tickets. Hit the Audiotistic tickets section below for price details & access to passes!

 

The CONFIRMED Audiotistic Bay Area 2020 dates are July 11 - 12! This has been confirmed on the Audiotistic Bay Area website.

 

Audiotistic Bay Area 2020 is a July throwdown with a lineup of bass music, dubstep, hip hop house music and more! Check back for when tickets will go on sale!

 

It usually happens at Shoreline Amphitheater Grounds in Mountainview, Califronia, making it a must-stop for Bay Area bassheads hip-hop kids. It's done by Insomniac Events, who pretty much dominate the southwestern US electronic music festival scene with a bunch of high quality events that include Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, EDC Las Vegas, Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape: Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship! Wrecked and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

The last Audiotistic Bay Area lineup had two different stages: Frequency 1.1 and Frequency 2.2. Each stage had a quality lineup -- Frequency 1.1 had Tiësto, Illenium, Juice Wrld, Alison Wonderland and more; Frquency 2.2 was hosted by Deadbeats and has Zeds Dead, Claude Von Stroke, Ganja White Night, Camelphat and more.

 

The Audiotistic Bay Area 2020 lineup and Audiotistic Bay Area 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Audiotistic Bay Area tickets are on sale! Passes are open to the public and available as weekend General Admission tickets.

 

Hit the button for more details on prices & access to tickets!

 

BUY TICKETS

 

 

 

 

Audiotistic Bay Area 2020 Media

 

Audiotistic Bay Area 2020

 

What are you gonna wear to Audiotistic Bay Area 2020? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >

 

 

2020 Audiotistic Bay Area

 

Check back for updates on when 2020 Audiotistic Bay Area dates become official

 

 

 

Audiotistic 2020 will be like this

 

 

Audiotistic Bay Area 2020

 

Check back for updates on the 2020 Audiotistic Bay Area lineup SEE LINEUP >

 

 

Audiotistic Bay Area 2020

 

Check back for updates on when 2020 Audiotistic Bay Area tickets will go on sale! SEE TICKETS >

 

 

 

Audiotistic Bay Area 2020 is a July throwdown with a lineup of bass music, dubstep, hip hop house music and more

 

 

 

 

 

Audiotistic Bay Area LINEUP 2020

 

2020 Audiotistic Bay Area lineup

 

The Audiotistic Bay Area lineup for 2020 hasn't been released yet. Check back for updates!

 

Hit the button for more details on prices & access to tickets!

 

BUY TICKETS
   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2020. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 
     