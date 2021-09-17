Nocturnal Wonderland 2020 features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! It's an electronic music festival that uses a story-telling angle to set a context for a fantasy.
There’s a
Nocturnal Wonderland virtual rave-a-thon happening Sept. 18th and 19th, a Friday and Saturday. Hit the Nocturnal Wonderland virtual rave-a-thon lineup below to see a schedule of who's performing and how to connect to the livestream.
Nocturnal Wonderland has been canceled for 2020 due to the pandemic.
The expected
were Sept. 13 - 14, if the festival would have continued on the same weekend that it usually happens. 2020 Nocturnal Wonderland dates
Nocturnal Wonderland tickets are usually available in single-day & weekend tickets. You can also get camping, parking & shuttle passes too. Get more details in the ticket section below.
The last
Nocturnal Wonderland lineup had DJ Snake, Ganja White Night, Jauz, Malaa, Snakehips, Zeds Dead, Zomboy and more. It usually happens in San Bernardino at Glen Helen Regional Park. Check out stages like The Wolves’ Den, Labyrinth and Sunken Garden.
Also check out
Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, Escape: Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship!, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.
The
and Nocturnal Wonderland 2020 lineup are below! Nocturnal Wonderland 2020 tickets
Nocturnal Wonderland tickets are are usually available in single-day & weekend tickets. You can also get camping, parking & shuttle passes too.
What are you gonna wear to Nocturnal Wonderland 2020? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials!
SHOP NOW >
The Nocturnal Rave-A-Thon schedule for 2020
WATCH >
VIDEO
Nocturnal Wonderland 2020 will be like this
Come back to find out when the Nocturnal Wonderland 2020 dates become official
You can see fantastic sights at Nocturnal Wonderland 2020
This was the Nocturnal Wonderland map from the last festival, it could give us some clues as to how the 2020 event might be layed out
Check back for updates on the Nocturnal Wonderland 2020 lineup
SEE LINEUP >
The expected Nocturnal dates for 2020 are Sept. 13 - 14, check back for the official dates
Nocturnal Wonderland 2020 is place to dance night and day
The Nocturnal Wonderland schedule will be posted here when it's announced.
The Nocturnal Wonderland lineup for 2020 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!