Nocturnal Wonderland 2020 features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! It's an electronic music festival that uses a story-telling angle to set a context for a fantasy.

There’s a Nocturnal Wonderland virtual rave-a-thon happening Sept. 18th and 19th, a Friday and Saturday. Hit the Nocturnal Wonderland virtual rave-a-thon lineup below to see a schedule of who's performing and how to connect to the livestream.

Nocturnal Wonderland has been canceled for 2020 due to the pandemic.

The expected 2020 Nocturnal Wonderland dates were Sept. 13 - 14, if the festival would have continued on the same weekend that it usually happens.

Nocturnal Wonderland tickets are usually available in single-day & weekend tickets. You can also get camping, parking & shuttle passes too. Get more details in the ticket section below.

The last Nocturnal Wonderland lineup had DJ Snake, Ganja White Night, Jauz, Malaa, Snakehips, Zeds Dead, Zomboy and more. It usually happens in San Bernardino at Glen Helen Regional Park. Check out stages like The Wolves’ Den, Labyrinth and Sunken Garden.

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, Escape: Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship!, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

The Nocturnal Wonderland 2020 lineup and Nocturnal Wonderland 2020 tickets are below!

The Nocturnal Rave-A-Thon schedule for 2020 WATCH > This was the Nocturnal Wonderland map from the last festival, it could give us some clues as to how the 2020 event might be layed out The expected Nocturnal dates for 2020 are Sept. 13 - 14, check back for the official dates Nocturnal Wonderland 2020 Schedule

The Nocturnal Wonderland schedule will be posted here when it's announced.