     
 
      FESTIVAL GUIDE          STORE          SEARCH     
ABOUT   SUBMIT   CONTACT   ADVERTISE
   MEDIA KIT   STORE
 
 
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2020 2021 SHOP      
 
 
 
 
   
Start Date: September 12
End Date: September 13
San Bernardino, California, USA
 
 

Nocturnal Wonderland 2020 features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! It's an electronic music festival that uses a story-telling angle to set a context for a fantasy.

 

There’s a Nocturnal Wonderland virtual rave-a-thon happening Sept. 18th and 19th, a Friday and Saturday. Hit the Nocturnal Wonderland virtual rave-a-thon lineup below to see a schedule of who's performing and how to connect to the livestream.

 

Nocturnal Wonderland has been canceled for 2020 due to the pandemic.

 

The expected 2020 Nocturnal Wonderland dates were Sept. 13 - 14, if the festival would have continued on the same weekend that it usually happens.

 

Nocturnal Wonderland tickets are usually available in single-day & weekend tickets. You can also get camping, parking & shuttle passes too. Get more details in the ticket section below.

 

The last Nocturnal Wonderland lineup had DJ Snake, Ganja White Night, Jauz, Malaa, Snakehips, Zeds Dead, Zomboy and more. It usually happens in San Bernardino at Glen Helen Regional Park. Check out stages like The Wolves’ Den, Labyrinth and Sunken Garden.

 

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, Escape: Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship!, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

The Nocturnal Wonderland 2020 lineup and Nocturnal Wonderland 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Nocturnal Wonderland tickets are are usually available in single-day & weekend tickets. You can also get camping, parking & shuttle passes too.

 

BUY TICKETS

 

 

 

 

Nocturnal Wonderland 2020 Photos

Nocturnal Wonderland 2020

 

What are you gonna wear to Nocturnal Wonderland 2020? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >

 

 

Nocturnal Rave-A-Thon lineup

 

The Nocturnal Rave-A-Thon schedule for 2020 WATCH >

 

 

 

Nocturnal Wonderland 2020 will be like this

 

Nocturnal Wonderland 2020

 

Come back to find out when the Nocturnal Wonderland 2020 dates become official

 

 

Nocturnal Wonderland 2020

 

You can see fantastic sights at Nocturnal Wonderland 2020

 

 

Nocturnal Wonderland map 2020

 

This was the Nocturnal Wonderland map from the last festival, it could give us some clues as to how the 2020 event might be layed out

 

 

Nocturnal Wonderland 2020

 

Check back for updates on the Nocturnal Wonderland 2020 lineup SEE LINEUP >

 

 

Nocturnal Wonderland 2020

 

The expected Nocturnal dates for 2020 are Sept. 13 - 14, check back for the official dates

 

 

 

Nocturnal Wonderland 2020 is place to dance night and day

 

 

 

Nocturnal Wonderland 2020 Schedule

 

The Nocturnal Wonderland schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

Nocturnal Wonderland Lineup 2020

 

Nocturnal Wonderland 2020 Lineup

 

The Nocturnal Wonderland lineup for 2020 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

 

BUY TICKETS

 
   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     

 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2020. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 
     