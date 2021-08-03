edc las vegas 2021

You'll be able to check out great Electric Daisy Carnival stages like kineticFIELD, cosmicMEADOW, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, bassPOD, wasteLAND, quantumVALLEY, stereoBLOOM and ART CARS. Learn more about what the different stages offer.
EDC Las Vegas values include: always be headliner, spread love, respect the space, ignite positivity, embrace the true you, care for one another, be open to experience and keep the beat going!
The previous EDC Las Vegas lineup had The Chainsmokers, Tiësto, David Guetta, Alesso, Alison Wonderland, Boris Brejcha, DJ Snake, Seven Lions, Carl Cox, Andrew Bayer, Richie Hawtin and more.
The EDC Las Vegas lineup for 2021 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates.
The previous EDC Las Vegas lineup had The Chainsmokers, Tiësto, David Guetta, Alesso, Alison Wonderland, Boris Brejcha, DJ Snake, Seven Lions, Carl Cox, Andrew Bayer, Richie Hawtin and more if the event had happened.
EDC Las Vegas tickets are available starting this week!
Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets: