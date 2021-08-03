EDC Las Vegas 2021 is the mecca of all Insomniac festivals, the biggest EDC happening of the year. Find out who's performing and how you can watch it in the EDC Live Stream section below.

EDC Las Vegas 2021 tickets go on sale this week! Look for GA+ and VIP passes to be available, shuttles are on sale now. Hit the ticket section below for details and access to EDC Las Vegas tickets.

The EDC Las Vegas 2021 dates are May 21 - 23. This has been verfied on the EDC Las Vegas website.

You'll be able to check out great Electric Daisy Carnival stages like kineticFIELD, cosmicMEADOW, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, bassPOD, wasteLAND, quantumVALLEY, stereoBLOOM and ART CARS. Learn more about what the different stages offer.

EDC Las Vegas values include: always be headliner, spread love, respect the space, ignite positivity, embrace the true you, care for one another, be open to experience and keep the beat going!

The previous EDC Las Vegas lineup had The Chainsmokers, Tiësto, David Guetta, Alesso, Alison Wonderland, Boris Brejcha, DJ Snake, Seven Lions, Carl Cox, Andrew Bayer, Richie Hawtin and more.

The EDC Las Vegas schedule will be posted here when it's announced.