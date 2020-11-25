Electric Forest 2020 tickets have been announced! Tickets will go on sale in December, hit the ticket section farther below for details & access to tickets!

The CONFIRMED 2020 Electric Forest dates are June 25 - 28! This will be chapter 10 for Electric Forest, marking a full decade for the festival.

Electric Forest 2020 might go through an expansion to celebrate its 10th anniversary! This includes a possible early arrival on Tuesday and later finishing times for music on Thur - Sat, which could even mean an expanded lineup.

There is also a possible 10-year permit in the works for the festival as reported by EDM Tunes. Check back for updates!

Electric Forest is a wildly popular music festival with a lineup of jam bands, house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more!

The last Electric Forest lineup had Odesza, Kygo, Bassnectar and Zeds Dead as headliners! Alison Wonderland, Ganja White Night, Gramatik, Claude VonStroke and TOKiMONSTA also topped the lineup.

Electric Forest 2020 will be the 10th anniversary for Electric Forest.

Festivals created by Insomniac Events have a general theme that runs as an undercurrent, not as a hard definition but more of a vibe to help define the experience. Electric Forest is a sort of Alice In Wonderland in the forest kind of vibe. It's what its name suggests: a music festival in a forest that comes alive with lights, and is a combination of art, music and being socially conscious.

Check out stages like Ranch Arena, Sherwood Court, Tripolee, Jubilee, The Observatory and more.

Electric Forest Tickets 2020 Electric Forest tickets will first go on sale Dec.4, and open up through Dec. 6. Here's the breakdown for on sale dates: Dec. 4: 6 In The Forest will go on sale at 10:00 AM EST

Dec. 4: 4 In The Forest will go on sale at 2:00 PM EST

Dec. 5: Good Life Loyalty will go on sale at 10:00 AM EST

Dec. 5: General Admission Loyalty will go on sale at 2:00 PM EST

Dec. 6: the general on sale for the public will begin at 10:00 AM EST BUY TICKETS