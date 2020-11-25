     
 
      FESTIVAL GUIDE          STORE          SEARCH     
 
 
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2019 2020 SHOP      
 
 
 
 

 

   
Electric Forest 2020
Start Date: June 25
End Date: June 28
Rothbury, Michigan, USA
 
 

Electric Forest 2020 tickets have been announced! Tickets will go on sale in December, hit the ticket section farther below for details & access to tickets!

 

The CONFIRMED 2020 Electric Forest dates are June 25 - 28! These have been confirmed in a tweet from the festival and from the Electric Forest website. This will be chapter 10 for Electric Forest, marking a full decade for the festival.

 

Electric Forest 2020 might go through an expansion to celebrate its 10th anniversary! This includes a possible early arrival on Tuesday and later finishing times for music on Thur - Sat, which could even mean an expanded lineup.

There is also a possible 10-year permit in the works for the festival as reported by EDM Tunes. Check back for updates!

 

Electric Forest is a wildly popular music festival with a lineup of jam bands, house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! Check back for updates on when tickets will go on sale!

 

The last Electric Forest lineup had Odesza, Kygo, Bassnectar and Zeds Dead as headliners! Alison Wonderland, Ganja White Night, Gramatik, Claude VonStroke and TOKiMONSTA also topped the lineup.

 

We can say that Electric Forest 2020 has been confirmed, though, in a tweet after the last festival. It will be the 10th anniversary for Electric Forest.

 

Check the status of 2020 Electric Forest tickets in the ticket section farther down below!

 

Festivals created by Insomniac Events have a general theme that runs as an undercurrent, not as a hard definition but more of a vibe to help define the experience. Electric Forest is a sort of Alice In Wonderland in the forest kind of vibe. It's what its name suggests: a music festival in a forest that comes alive with lights, and is a combination of art, music and being socially conscious.

 

Check out stages like Ranch Arena, Sherwood Court, Tripolee, Jubilee, The Observatory and more.

 

The Electric Forest 2020 lineup and Electric Forest 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Electric Forest tickets will first go on sale Dec.4, and open up through Dec. 6. Here's the breakdown for on sale dates:

 

 

Dec. 4: 6 In The Forest will go on sale at 10:00 AM EST
Dec. 4: 4 In The Forest will go on sale at 2:00 PM EST
Dec. 5: Good Life Loyalty will go on sale at 10:00 AM EST
Dec. 5: General Admission Loyalty will go on sale at 2:00 PM EST
Dec. 6: the general on sale for the public will begin at 10:00 AM EST

 

 

BUY TICKETS

 

 

 

Electric Forest 2020 Media

 

Electric Forest 2020

 

What are you gonna wear to Electric Forest? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >

 

Electric Forest 2020

 

Electric Forest 2020 can be your best festival weekend of the year

 

 

 

Electric Forest 2020 will have sublime moments

 

 

 

Electric Forest 2020 will be like this

 

 

Electric Forest 2020

 

Check back to see when Electric Forest 2020 tickets will go on sale SEE TICKETS >

 

 

 

Electric Forest 2020 will be a high energy affair

 

 

Electric Forest 2020

 

Electric Forest 2020 will be an amazing experience FIND OUT MORE >

 

 

Electric Forest 2020

 

The 2020 Electric Forest will have lights and lasers that will mystify you

 

 

Electric Forest 2020

 

You can have the time of your life at Electric Forest 2020

 

 

Electric Forest 2020

 

Electric Forest 2020 will have stages like Ranch Arena, Sherwood Court, Tripolee, Jubilee, The Observatory and more

 

 

Electric Forest 2020

 

Electric Forest is a music festival in a forest that comes alive with lights, and is a combination of art and being socially conscious

 

 

 

 

Electric Forest 2020

 

Check the status of 2020 Electric Forest tickets SEE TICKETS >

 

 

 

Electric Forest Lineup 2020

 


 

The Electric Forest lineup for 2020 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

 

Who do you want to see in the Electric Forest lineup for 2020?

 

 
   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     

 

 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2019. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 WOMENS CLOTHES FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   MENS
CLOTHES		 TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS RAVE RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES ESSENTIALS   SEARCH
2019        
         
 
     
 
     