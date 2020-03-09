     
 
Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge 2020
Start Date: June 12
End Date: June 13
The Gorge, Washington, USA
 
 

Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge 2020 is a new incarnation of the popular Beyond Wonderland from Insomniac. It's located in the Pacific Northwest at The Gorge. The festival is known for house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more in an electronic music festival that uses story-telling to create a fantasy about the Queen and her Royal Court. It includes stages like Queen's Domain, Mad Hatter's Castle, Caterpillars Garden, Cheshire's Woods and Beyond Wench.

 

Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge 2020 tickets are on sale! Weekend General Admission, GA+ and VIP tickets are on sale. Hit the Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge tickets section below for more details and access to tickets.

 

The Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge 2020 lineup includes great names like Alesso, Blunts & Blondes, The Chainsmokers, Nora En Pure, Rezz, Tiësto, and more! See the complete Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge lineup farther below.

 

The official Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge 2020 dates are June 12 - 13. This has been confirmed in a tetweet from the festival as well as on the Beyond Wonderland website.

 

Be on the watch for Beyond Wonderland performers Alice and the Queen, Formal Foxes, The Leopard Ladies and more as they roam around the festival.

 

There are otherworldly and multidimensional environments, interactive technology, and wonders of color and light. The Beyond Wonderland festival site will also include food & beverages, alcohol, water refill stations, battery charging stations, lockers ATM's and more.

 

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, EDC Las Vegas, Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape: Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship! Wrecked, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

The Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge 2020 lineup and Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge tickets are on sale! Single-day or weekend General Admission, GA+ and VIP tickets are on sale. You still have options to be able to go.

 

 

Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge 2020 Lineup


Beyond Wonderland At the Gorge Lineup

 

The Beyond Wonderland lineup by day for 2020! Alesso, Blunts & Blondes, The Chainsmokers, Nora En Pure, Rezz, Tiësto, and more

 

