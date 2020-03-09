Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge 2020 is a new incarnation of the popular Beyond Wonderland from Insomniac. It's located in the Pacific Northwest at The Gorge. The festival is known for house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more in an electronic music festival that uses story-telling to create a fantasy about the Queen and her Royal Court. It includes stages like Queen's Domain, Mad Hatter's Castle, Caterpillars Garden, Cheshire's Woods and Beyond Wench.

Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge 2020 tickets are on sale! Weekend General Admission, GA+ and VIP tickets are on sale. Hit the Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge tickets section below for more details and access to tickets.

The Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge 2020 lineup includes great names like Alesso, Blunts & Blondes, The Chainsmokers, Nora En Pure, Rezz, Tiësto, and more! See the complete Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge lineup farther below.

The official Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge 2020 dates are June 12 - 13. This has been confirmed in a tetweet from the festival as well as on the Beyond Wonderland website.

Be on the watch for Beyond Wonderland performers Alice and the Queen, Formal Foxes, The Leopard Ladies and more as they roam around the festival.

There are otherworldly and multidimensional environments, interactive technology, and wonders of color and light. The Beyond Wonderland festival site will also include food & beverages, alcohol, water refill stations, battery charging stations, lockers ATM's and more.

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, EDC Las Vegas, Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape: Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship! Wrecked, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

The Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge 2020 lineup and Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge 2020 tickets are below!

Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge 2020 Media

What are you gonna wear to Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge 2020? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW > Get your Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge 2020 tickets before it's too late SEE TICKETS > Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge 2020 has many surprises in store Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge 2020 will be like this You can connect with pure bliss at Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge The 2020 Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge will have otherworldly and multidimensional environments, interactive technology, and wonders of color and light Be on the watch for Beyond Wonderland performers Alice and the Queen, Formal Foxes and The Leopard Ladies and more as they roam around the festival Waiting for Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge 2020! Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge 2020 is an electronic music festival with a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more

The Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge schedule will be posted here when it's announced