Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge 2020 is a new incarnation of the popular Beyond Wonderland from Insomniac. It's located in the Pacific Northwest at The Gorge. The festival is known for house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more in an electronic music festival that uses story-telling to create a fantasy about the Queen and her Royal Court. It includes stages like Queen's Domain, Mad Hatter's Castle, Caterpillars Garden, Cheshire's Woods and Beyond Wench.
Be on the watch for Beyond Wonderland performers Alice and the Queen, Formal Foxes, The Leopard Ladies and more as they roam around the festival.
There are otherworldly and multidimensional environments, interactive technology, and wonders of color and light. The Beyond Wonderland festival site will also include food & beverages, alcohol, water refill stations, battery charging stations, lockers ATM's and more.