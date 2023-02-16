There’s a big Creamfields North 2023 lineup announcement coming the week of Feb. 20 and re-sale of failed deposit tickets! Check back for updates.

Creamfields North is another incarnation of the music festival we all know as Creamfields. There's also Creamfields South that's a great new experience in Hylands Park, Chelmsford.

The Creamfields North lineup hasn't been released yet, although Swedish House Mafia has been named as a 2023 headliner. Hit the Creamfields North 2023 lineup section farther below for details, rumours and announcements. ODESZA are the newest lineup rumour to be added to the list.

Creamfields continues to thrive with amazing lineups. The secret to its widespread appeal is hard to determine, but whatever it is, it's real.

Creamfields North tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Creamfields North tickets 2023 ticket section below for prices and access to passes.

The Creamfields North 2023 dates are August 24 - 27.

Creamfields remains a top destination for many electronic acts around the world today. It's held during the August Bank Holiday weekend in Daresbury, England. There are many ways to travel to Creamfields, including coach, car, train, air and shuttle bus; so check out your options ahead of time.

