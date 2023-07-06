Creamfields South 2023 is a new edition of the music festival we all know as Creamfields. If it happens again 2023 it will be the second incarnation of Creamfields South. The last one happened in Hylands Park, Chelmsford.
Creamfields remains a top destination for many electronic acts around the world today. It's held during the August Bank Holiday weekend in Hyland Park, England. There are many ways to travel to Creamfields, including coach, car, train, air and shuttle bus; so check out your options ahead of time.
The last Creamfields South lineup lineup had Eric Prydz, Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Fatboy Slim, Carl Cox, deadmau5, Charlotte de Witte, Amelie Lens, Jamie Jones Andy C, MK, Lilly Palmer, Oliver Heldens, Idris Elba, Marco Carola, Kölsch, Andy C, Fisher, Maya Jane Coles, Paul van Dyk, Cristoph, Green Velvet and more.
There's also the the traditional verson of Creamfields later in the season, now named Creamfields North.
The previous Creamfields South lineup had Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Calvin Harris, Andy C, Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, MK, Lilly Palmer, deadmau5, Amelie Lens, Oliver Heldens, Idris Elba, Marco Carola, David Guetta, Fatboy Slim, Kölsch, Andy C, Fisher, Maya Jane Coles, Paul van Dyk, Cristoph, Green Velvet and more.