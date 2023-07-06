Creamfields South 2023 is a new edition of the music festival we all know as Creamfields. If it happens again 2023 it will be the second incarnation of Creamfields South. The last one happened in Hylands Park, Chelmsford.

Creamfields South tickets are not on sale. Hit the Creamfields South tickets 2023 section farther below for more details. Check back for updates.

The Creamfields South lineup lineup for 2023 hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Creamfields South 2023 lineup section farther below to see who’s performing. Check back for updates.

Creamfields continues to thrive with amazing lineups. The secret to its widespread appeal is hard to determine, but whatever it is, it's real.

Creamfields remains a top destination for many electronic acts around the world today. It's held during the August Bank Holiday weekend in Hyland Park, England. There are many ways to travel to Creamfields, including coach, car, train, air and shuttle bus; so check out your options ahead of time.

The last Creamfields South lineup lineup had Eric Prydz, Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Fatboy Slim, Carl Cox, deadmau5, Charlotte de Witte, Amelie Lens, Jamie Jones Andy C, MK, Lilly Palmer, Oliver Heldens, Idris Elba, Marco Carola, Kölsch, Andy C, Fisher, Maya Jane Coles, Paul van Dyk, Cristoph, Green Velvet and more.

There's also the the traditional verson of Creamfields later in the season, now named Creamfields North.

