Creamfields 2023
Start Date: May 26
End Date: May 28
Hylands Park, Chelmsford, UK
Creamfields South 2023 is a new edition of the music festival we all know as Creamfields. If it happens again 2023 it will be the second incarnation of  Creamfields South. The last one happened in Hylands Park, Chelmsford.

 

Creamfields South tickets are not on sale.

 

The Creamfields South lineup lineup for 2023 hasn't been announced yet.

 

Creamfields continues to thrive with amazing lineups. The secret to its widespread appeal is hard to determine, but whatever it is, it's real.

 

The CONFIRMED Creamfields South 2023 dates are May 26 - 28. This has been confirmed on the Creamfields Twitter.

 

Creamfields remains a top destination for many electronic acts around the world today. It's held during the August Bank Holiday weekend in Hyland Park, England. There are many ways to travel to Creamfields, including coach, car, train, air and shuttle bus; so check out your options ahead of time.

 

The last Creamfields South lineup lineup had Eric Prydz, Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Fatboy Slim, Carl Cox, deadmau5, Charlotte de Witte, Amelie Lens, Jamie Jones Andy C, MK, Lilly Palmer, Oliver Heldens, Idris Elba, Marco Carola, Kölsch, Andy C, Fisher, Maya Jane Coles, Paul van Dyk, Cristoph, Green Velvet and more.

 

There's also the the traditional verson of Creamfields later in the season, now named Creamfields North.

 

Also check out Love Saves The Day, Isle of Wight Festival, Creamfields South, Wireless Festival, Latitude Festival, Creamfields North and Leeds Festival for other UK-based music festivals.

 

The Creamfields South 2023 lineup and Creamfields South 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

The previous Creamfields South lineup had Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Calvin Harris, Andy C, Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, MK, Lilly Palmer, deadmau5, Amelie Lens, Oliver Heldens, Idris Elba, Marco Carola, David Guetta, Fatboy Slim, Kölsch, Andy C, Fisher, Maya Jane Coles, Paul van Dyk, Cristoph, Green Velvet and more.

 
