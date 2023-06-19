Isle of Wight Festival 2023 happens at Seaclose Park on the Isle of Wight in England, with a lineup of rock, electronic and pop music! Check out the Main Stage and Big Top for the headliners, as well as over 14 smaller specialty stages.

Isle of Wight Festival tickets are not on sale. Ticket options usually include single-day and weekend passes. Payment plans are usually available. You'll also find options for parking and Campervans. Hit the section Isle of Wight Festival 2023 tickets farther below for details.

The Isle of Wight Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Isle of Wight Festival 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete listing. Check back for updates.

The expected Isle of With Festival 2023 dates are June 15 - 18. These dates haven't been confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

Isle of Wight Festival was one of the first big music festivals in the UK every year, and goes back over 45 years in history. It began in the late 60's, often being referred to as Europe's version of Woodstock.

Isle of Wight always has a theme. One theme was Summer of '69 - Peace and Love. It was a throwback to the roots of the festival ... the early days of an Isle of Wight musical gathering that had John Lennon, George Harrison, Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, Elton John and more.

The last Isle of Wight Festival lineup had Lewis Capaldi, Lionel Richie, Kasabian, Pete Tong, Muse, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Blossoms, Madness, Jessie Ware, Nathan Dawe, The Academic and Rudimental top the list.

The 2023 Isle of Wight Festival lineup and Isle of Wight Festival 2023 tickets are below!

Isle of Wight Festival map of the venue from the last event, this could give some clues as to the next one might be layed out.

The Isle of Wight schedule will be posted here when it's announced.