Reading Festival 2023 is a dual festival that goes with the Leeds Festival. You get all of the best parts of a major British music festival lineup: rock, metal, pop indie and electronic music across many stages for a great drunken weekend! Reading Festival is one of the the UK's biggest music festivals.
Reading Festival always happens on Bank Holiday weekend, so it's a fairly safe bet the it will happen on the same weekend in 2023.
The Reading Festival location is near Caversham Bridge, at Little John's Farm on Richfield Avenue in central Reading.
The previous Reading Festival lineup had Dave, Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Bring Me The Horizon, Halsey, Glass Animals, Wolf Alice, Bastille, All Time Low, Fontaines D.C., Polo G, Wolf Alice, Charlie XCX and Run The Jewels.
