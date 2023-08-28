     
 
Reading Festival 2023
Start Date: August 25
End Date: August 27
Reading, UK
Reading Festival 2023 is a dual festival that goes with the Leeds Festival. You get all of the best parts of a major British music festival lineup: rock, metal, pop indie and electronic music across many stages for a great drunken weekend! Reading Festival is one of the the UK's biggest music festivals.

 

Reading Festival 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels. Weekend tickets for 2023 will be going on sale at midday on Wednesday 31st August. Hit the Reading Festival tickets section below for details and access to passes.

 

The official Reading Festival 2023 dates are 25 - 27.

 

The 2023 Reading Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Reading Festival lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

Reading Festival always happens on Bank Holiday weekend, so it's a fairly safe bet the it will happen on the same weekend in 2023.

 

The Reading Festival location is near Caversham Bridge, at Little John's Farm on Richfield Avenue in central Reading.

 

The previous Reading Festival lineup had Dave, Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Bring Me The Horizon, Halsey, Glass Animals, Wolf Alice, Bastille, All Time Low, Fontaines D.C., Polo G, Wolf Alice, Charlie XCX and Run The Jewels.

 

Also check out Love Saves The Day, Isle of Wight Festival, Creamfields South, Wireless Festival, Latitude Festival, Creamfields North, Reading Festival and Leeds Festival for other UK-based music festivals.

 

The Reading Festival 2023 lineup and Reading Festival 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

The Reading Festival lineup for 2023 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

Reading Festival Lineup

 

The previous Reading Festival lineup included Dave, Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Bring Me The Horizon, Halsey, Glass Animals, Wolf Alice, Bastille, All Time Low, Fontaines D.C., Polo G, Wolf Alice, Charlie XCX and Run The Jewels.

