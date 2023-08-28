     
 
Leeds Festival 2023
Start Date: August 25
End Date: August 27
Leeds, UK
Leeds Festival 2023 is a dual festival that goes with the Reading Festival. You get all of the best parts of a major British music festival: a lineup of rock, metal, pop indie and electronic music across many stages for a great drunken weekend! Leeds Festival is one of the the UK's biggest music festivals.

 

Leeds Festival 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels. Weekend tickets for 2023 will be going on sale at midday on Wednesday 31st August. Hit the Leeds Festival tickets section below for more details on tickets & prices.

 

The official Leeds Festival 2023 dates are 25 - 27 August.

 

The 2023 Leeds Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Leeds Festival lineup section below for a complete list of who will perform. Check back for updates.

 

Leeds Festival always happens on Bank Holiday weekend, so it's a fairly safe bet the it will happen on the same weekend in 2023.

 

The Leeds Festival is held in Bramham Park, and began in 1999 as an expansion to the Reading Festival. It's location is Bramham Park.

 

The previous Leeds Festival lineup had Dave, Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Bring Me The Horizon, Halsey, Glass Animals, Wolf Alice, Bastille, All Time Low, Fontaines D.C., Polo G, Wolf Alice, Charlie XCX, Run The Jewels and more.

 

Also check out Love Saves The Day, Isle of Wight Festival, Creamfields South, Wireless Festival, Latitude Festival, Creamfields North, Reading Festival and Leeds Festival for other UK-based music festivals.

 

The Leeds Festival lineup for 2023 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates.

 

 

