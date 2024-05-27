Creamfields South 2024 is a new edition of the music festival we all know as Creamfields. When it happens again 2024 it will be the third incarnation of Creamfields South.

The expected Creamfields South 2024 dates are May 24 - 26, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

Creamfields South tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Creamfields South 2024 tickets section farther below for more details. Check back for updates.

The updated Creamfields South lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Creamfields South 2024 lineup section farther below to see who's performing, Check back for updates.

The legendary Arc Stage from past Creamfields events made its debut appearance at Creamfields South at the last festival, so look to see if that continues in 2024.

Creamfields continues to thrive with amazing lineups. The secret to its widespread appeal is hard to determine, but whatever it is, it's real.

Creamfields remains a top destination for many electronic acts around the world today. It's held during the August Bank Holiday weekend in Hyland Park, England. There are many ways to travel to Creamfields, including coach, car, train, air and shuttle bus; so check out your options ahead of time.

The previous Creamfields South lineup lineup had Calvin Harris, Camelphat, Carl Cox Hybrid Live, Eric Prydz, Fatboy Slim, Jamie Jones, Kölsch, Nina Kraviz, Swedish House Mafia, Tiësto and more.

There's also the the traditional version of Creamfields later in the season, now named Creamfields North.

