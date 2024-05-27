     
 
Creamfields 2024
Start Date: May 24
End Date: May 26
Hylands Park, Chelmsford, UK
Creamfields South 2024 is a new edition of the music festival we all know as Creamfields. When it happens again 2024 it will be the third incarnation of  Creamfields South.

 

The expected Creamfields South 2024 dates are May 24 - 26, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

Creamfields South tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Creamfields South 2024 tickets section farther below for more details. Check back for updates.

 

The updated Creamfields South lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Creamfields South 2024 lineup section farther below to see who's performing, Check back for updates.

 

The legendary Arc Stage from past Creamfields events made its debut appearance at Creamfields South at the last festival, so look to see if that continues in 2024.

 

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2024 edition of Creamfields South.

 

 

 

 

Creamfields continues to thrive with amazing lineups. The secret to its widespread appeal is hard to determine, but whatever it is, it's real.

 

Creamfields remains a top destination for many electronic acts around the world today. It's held during the August Bank Holiday weekend in Hyland Park, England. There are many ways to travel to Creamfields, including coach, car, train, air and shuttle bus; so check out your options ahead of time.

 

The previous Creamfields South lineup lineup had Calvin Harris, Camelphat, Carl Cox Hybrid Live, Eric Prydz, Fatboy Slim, Jamie Jones, Kölsch, Nina Kraviz, Swedish House Mafia, Tiësto and more.

 

There's also the the traditional version of Creamfields later in the season, now named Creamfields North.

 

Also check out Love Saves The Day, Isle of Wight Festival, Creamfields South, Wireless Festival, Latitude Festival, Creamfields North, Reading Festival and Leeds Festival for other UK-based music festivals.

 

The Creamfields South 2024 lineup and Creamfields South 2024 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Creamfields South 2024 lineup

 

Creamfields South 2024

 

Creamfields South 2024 will be huge

 

 

 

Runway presented by Shain is happens at Creamfields South

 

 

2024 Creamfields South

 

Creamfields South 2024 will be huge

 

 

Creamfields South 2024 lineup

 

The Arc Stage is new at Creamfields South

 

 

 

 

Creamfields South 2024 lineup

 

Creamfields South 2024 will be HUUUGE

 

 

Creamfields South 2024 lineup

 

Creamfields South tickets 2024

 

Creamfields 2024 vibes

 

 

 

 

Creamfields South lineup

 

The previous Creamfields South lineup had Calvin Harris, Camelphat, Carl Cox Hybrid Live, Eric Prydz, Fatboy Slim, Jamie Jones, Kölsch, Nina Kraviz, Swedish House Mafia, Tiësto and more.

 

 

Creamfields South Runway Stage lineup

 

The Runway Stage lineup, presented by Shein. Paradise and Trick host the stage, Jamie Jones and Patrick Topping.

 

 

 

 

Fat Boy Slim

ODESZA

 

 

Creamfields lineup 2024

 

The previous Creamfields South lineup had Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Calvin Harris, Andy C, Carl Cox, Charlotte De Witte, MK, Lilly Palmer, deadmau5, Amelie Lens, Oliver Heldens, Idris Elba, Marco Carola, David Guetta, Fatboy Slim, Kölsch, Andy C, Fisher, Maya Jane Coles, Paul van Dyk, Cristoph, Green Velvet and more.

 
