Creamfields South 2024

The legendary Arc Stage from past Creamfields events made its debut appearance at Creamfields South at the last festival, so look to see if that continues in 2024.
Creamfields continues to thrive with amazing lineups. The secret to its widespread appeal is hard to determine, but whatever it is, it's real.
Creamfields remains a top destination for many electronic acts around the world today. It's held during the August Bank Holiday weekend in Hyland Park, England. There are many ways to travel to Creamfields, including coach, car, train, air and shuttle bus; so check out your options ahead of time.
There's also the the traditional version of Creamfields later in the season, now named Creamfields North.
The previous Creamfields South lineup had Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Calvin Harris, Andy C, Carl Cox, Charlotte De Witte, MK, Lilly Palmer, deadmau5, Amelie Lens, Oliver Heldens, Idris Elba, Marco Carola, David Guetta, Fatboy Slim, Kölsch, Andy C, Fisher, Maya Jane Coles, Paul van Dyk, Cristoph, Green Velvet and more.