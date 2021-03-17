EDC Orlando 2021 always finishes its US-based incarnations in Orlando (usually at Tinker Field) and the next one promises to be a big event to close out the festival season. The EDC Orlando experience includes pyrotechnics and preformers, as well as multiple stages to experience different electronic music genres

The official EDC Orlando 2021 dates are Nov. 12 -14. This has been confirmed on the EDC Orlando website.

Check the status EDC Orlando 2021 tickets! They're usually available in General Admission, GA+, VIP and Skydeck. Hit the EDC Orlando tickets section below for more details and access to passes.

The last EDC Orlando lineup had Excision, deadmau5, Charlotte De Witte, Alison Wonderland, Eric Prydz, ANNA, Blunts and Blondes, Nora En Pure, DJ Snake, RL Grime, JAUZ, Seven Lions, Adventure Club and Bear Grillz to name a few.

You'll get stages like kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN as well as a some smaller specialty stages like Dreamstate or Bassrush. There's also a carnival! And the always unique cast of EDC performers.

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, Escape: Psycho Circus, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship! and Audiotistic Bay Area for other Insomniac Events festivals.

The EDC Orlando 2021 lineup and EDC Orlando 2021 tickets are below!

