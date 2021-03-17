     
 
EDC Orlando 2021
Start Date: November 12
End Date: November 14
Orlando, Florida, USA

 
 

EDC Orlando 2021 always finishes its US-based incarnations in Orlando (usually at Tinker Field) and the next one promises to be a big event to close out the festival season. The EDC Orlando experience includes pyrotechnics and preformers, as well as multiple stages to experience different electronic music genres

 

The official EDC Orlando 2021 dates are Nov. 12 -14. This has been confirmed on the EDC Orlando website.

 

Check the status EDC Orlando 2021 tickets! They're usually available in General Admission, GA+, VIP and Skydeck. Hit the EDC Orlando tickets section below for more details and access to passes.

 

The last EDC Orlando lineup had Excision, deadmau5, Charlotte De Witte, Alison Wonderland, Eric Prydz, ANNA, Blunts and Blondes, Nora En Pure, DJ Snake, RL Grime, JAUZ, Seven Lions, Adventure Club and Bear Grillz to name a few.

 

You'll get stages like kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN as well as a some smaller specialty stages like Dreamstate or Bassrush. There's also a carnival! And the always unique cast of EDC performers.

 

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, Escape: Psycho Circus, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship! and Audiotistic Bay Area for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

The EDC Orlando 2021 lineup and EDC Orlando 2021 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

BUY EDC ORLANDO TICKETS

 

 

 

 

What are you gonna wear to EDC Orlando 2021? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials!

 

 

 

EDC Orlando Lineup


The EDC Orlando 2021 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

The previous EDC Orlando lineup had Excision, deadmau5, Charlotte De Witte, Alison Wonderland, Eric Prydz, ANNA, Blunts and Blondes, Nora En Pure, DJ Snake, RL Grime, JAUZ, Seven Lions, Adventure Club, Bear Grillz and more.

 

BUY EDC ORLANDO TICKETS
   
 
