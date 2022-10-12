EDC Las Vegas 2022 is the mecca of all Insomniac festivals, the biggest EDC happening of the year.
The last EDC Las Vegas lineup had Alison Wonderland, deadmau5, Rezz, Eric Prydz, Charlotte De Wittte, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, The Chainsmokers, Tiësto, Zedd, TOKiMONSTA, Lane 8, Testpilot, Excision, Markus Schulz and more. Hit the EDC Las Vegas 2022 lineup section farther below to stay up to date.
The official EDC Las Vegas 2022 dates for May 20 - 22. This has been confirmed by Insomniac Events founder Pasquale Rotella in an email sent out to current ticket holders for this year's festival. There's also an official Facebook event on the Electric Daisy Carnival Facebook too.
You'll be able to check out great Electric Daisy Carnival stages like kineticFIELD, cosmicMEADOW, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, bassPOD, wasteLAND, quantumVALLEY, stereoBLOOM and ART CARS. Learn more about what the different stages offer.
EDC Las Vegas 2022 will have music, rides, art and that eternal good vibe under the electric sky.
EDC Las Vegas values include: always be headliner, spread love, respect the space, ignite positivity, embrace the true you, care for one another, be open to experience and keep the beat going!
The EDC Las Vegas lineup for 2022 hasn't been announced yet.
