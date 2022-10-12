     
 
EDC Las Vegas 2022
Start Date: May 20
End Date: May 22
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
 

EDC Las Vegas 2022 is the mecca of all Insomniac festivals, the biggest EDC happening of the year.

 

The last EDC Las Vegas lineup had Alison Wonderland, deadmau5, Rezz, Eric Prydz, Charlotte De Wittte, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, The Chainsmokers, Tiësto, Zedd, TOKiMONSTA, Lane 8, Testpilot, Excision, Markus Schulz and more. Hit the EDC Las Vegas 2022 lineup section farther below to stay up to date.

 

EDC Las Vegas tickets are not on sale yet. You can usually get General Admission, GA+ and VIP tickets. Hit the EDC Las Vegas 2022 tickets section farther below for details and access to passes. Check back for updates!

 

The official EDC Las Vegas 2022 dates for May 20 - 22. This has been confirmed by Insomniac Events founder Pasquale Rotella in an email sent out to current ticket holders for this year's festival. There's also an official Facebook event on the Electric Daisy Carnival Facebook too.

 

You'll be able to check out great Electric Daisy Carnival stages like kineticFIELD, cosmicMEADOW, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, bassPOD, wasteLAND, quantumVALLEY, stereoBLOOM and ART CARS. Learn more about what the different stages offer.

 

EDC Las Vegas 2022 will have music, rides, art and that eternal good vibe under the electric sky.

 

EDC Las Vegas values include: always be headliner, spread love, respect the space, ignite positivity, embrace the true you, care for one another, be open to experience and keep the beat going!

 

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Escape: Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship!, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

The EDC Las Vegas 2022 lineup and EDC Las Vegas 2022 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

EDC Las Vegas tickets are not on sale yet. You can usuallu get General Admission, GA+ and VIP tickets.

 

 

A map of the previous EDC Las Vegas grounds, this could give some insight into how 2022 will be laid out

 

 

 

The EDC Las Vegas schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

The EDC Las Vegas lineup for 2022 hasn't been announced yet.

 

The previous lineup had Alison Wonderland, deadmau5, Rezz, Eric Prydz, Charlotte De Wittte, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, The Chainsmokers, Tiësto, Zedd, TOKiMONSTA, Lane 8, Testpilot, Excision, Markus Schulz and more.

 

 

EDC Las Vegas lineup for Bassrush

 

 

EDC Las Vegas lineup for Quantum Valley

 

 

EDC Las Vegas lineup for Wasteland

 
   
 
