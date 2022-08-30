Beyond Wonderland 2022 has house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more in an electronic music festival that uses story-telling to create a fantasy about the Queen and her Royal Court. It includes stages like Queen's Domain, Mad Hatter's Castle, Caterpillars Garden, Cheshire's Woods and Beyond Wench.
The expected Beyond Wonderland 2022 dates are June 17 -18, if the festival returns to its traditional weekend. These dates haven't been confirmed yet, so check back for updates!
Be on the watch for Beyond Wonderland performers Alice and the Queen, Formal Foxes, The Leopard Ladies and more as they roam around the festival.
There are otherworldly and multidimensional environments, interactive technology, and wonders of color and light. The Beyond Wonderland festival site will also include food & beverages, alcohol, water refill stations, battery charging stations, lockers ATM's and more.
The Beyond Wonderland lineup for 2022 hasn't been announced yet. The last lineup included Alison Wonderland, Anfisa Letyago, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Layton Giordani, Markus Schulz, Nicole Moudaber and more. Check back for updates!
Beyond Wonderland sells General Admission, GA+ and VIP passes as single-day or weekend tickets. Check back for updates and access to passes!
Hit the button below for details on tickets and prices: