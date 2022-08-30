     
 
Beyond Wonderland 2022
Start Date: June 17
End Date: June 18
San Bernardino, California, USA
 
Beyond Wonderland 2022 has house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more in an electronic music festival that uses story-telling to create a fantasy about the Queen and her Royal Court. It includes stages like Queen's Domain, Mad Hatter's Castle, Caterpillars Garden, Cheshire's Woods and Beyond Wench.

 

Beyond Wonderland 2022 tickets are not on sale yet. They're usually available as General Admission, GA+ and VIP tickets. Hit the Beyond Wonderland tickets to see prices & options, check back for updates!

 

The last Beyond Wonderland lineup had Alison Wonderland, Anfisa Letyago, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Layton Giordani, Markus Schulz, Nicole Moudaber and more all top the list. Hit the Beyond Wonderland 2022 lineup section below for an update.

 

The expected Beyond Wonderland 2022 dates are June 17 -18, if the festival returns to its traditional weekend. These dates haven't been confirmed yet, so check back for updates!

 

Be on the watch for Beyond Wonderland performers Alice and the Queen, Formal Foxes, The Leopard Ladies and more as they roam around the festival.

 

There are otherworldly and multidimensional environments, interactive technology, and wonders of color and light. The Beyond Wonderland festival site will also include food & beverages, alcohol, water refill stations, battery charging stations, lockers ATM's and more.

 

Also check out Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Escape: Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship! and Audiotistic Bay Area for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

The Beyond Wonderland 2022 lineup and Beyond Wonderland 2022 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Beyond Wonderland tickets are on not sale. You can usually get General Admission, GA+ and VIP passes as single-day or weekend tickets.

 

 

Beyond Wonderland 2022 Lineup



 

 

