Escape Halloween 2021 is Insomniac's halloween festival, and it portrays an asylum as a way to create terror through music performers, art and thrills. It features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more!

Escape Halloween 2021 tickets are on sale. You can get weekend tickets for General Admission, GA+ or VIP. Hit the Escape Halloween tickets section below for details and access to passes.

The Escape Halloween lineup is out with Adam Beyer, Anna Lunoe, Eric Prydz, The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, Gryffin, Cirez D and more. Hit the Escape Halloween 2021 lineup section farther below to see a complete list of who's performing.

The official Escape Halloween 2021 dates are Oct. 29 - 30. This has been verified on the Escape Halloween website.

The Escape Halloween experience includes pyrotechnics and performers, as well as multiple stages to experience different electronic music genres. Check out stages like The Grimm, Psycho Circus, Sanitarium and Sewer District.

The last Escape Halloween lineup had deadmau5, RL Grime, Kölsch, Eric Prydz, Excision, Borgore, Alesso and more.

Escape Halloween 2021 Media

Escape Halloween 2021 official trailer

See who's in the Escape Halloween 2021 lineup

Check the status of Escape Halloween 2021 tickets

Escape Halloween 2021 is a chance for you to get your freak on

Check the status of the Escape Halloween 2021 lineup

It gets real at Escape Halloween 2021

Escape Halloween 2021 will show no mercy with hard-hitting beats

You can create your alter ego for Escape Halloween 2021

Escape Halloween 2021 will have terror, thrills and great music

Escape Halloween 2021 will be a sinister good time

Escape Halloween portrays an asylum as a way to create terror through music performers, art and thrills. It features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more!

