Escape Halloween 2021
Start Date: October 29
End Date: October 30
San Bernardino, California
USA
 
 

Escape Halloween 2021 is Insomniac's halloween festival, and it portrays an asylum as a way to create terror through music performers, art and thrills. It features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more!

 

Escape Halloween 2021 tickets are on sale. You can get weekend tickets for General Admission, GA+ or VIP. Hit the Escape Halloween tickets section below for details and access to passes.

 

The Escape Halloween lineup is out with Adam Beyer, Anna Lunoe, Eric Prydz, The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, Gryffin, Cirez D and more. Hit the Escape Halloween 2021 lineup section farther below to see a complete list of who's performing.

 

The official Escape Halloween 2021 dates are Oct. 29 - 30. This has been verified on the Escape Halloween website.

 

The Escape Halloween experience includes pyrotechnics and performers, as well as multiple stages to experience different electronic music genres. Check out stages like The Grimm, Psycho Circus, Sanitarium and Sewer District.

 

The last Escape Halloween lineup had deadmau5, RL Grime, Kölsch, Eric Prydz, Excision, Borgore, Alesso and more.

 

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Escape: Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship!, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

The Escape Halloween 2021 lineup and Escape Halloween 2021 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Escape Halloween 2021 Schedule

 

The Escape Psycho Circus will be posted here when it's announced

 

 

 

Escape Halloween Lineup 2021


Escape Halloween 2021 lineup

 

The Escape Halloween lineup for 2021! Adam Beyer, Anna Lunoe, Eric Prydz, The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, Gryffin, Cirez D and more.

 

 

Who do you want to see in the Escape Psycho Circus lineup? Who are your favorites and who are your must-haves?
 
