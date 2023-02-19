Green Day at Innings Festival 2023
Green Day is a Pop Punk known for a fast-paced, high-energy sound with catchy hooks and politically charged lyrics. Add a biting sense of sarcasm and punk ethos influenced by the 1980s SoCal skate punk scene.
The Black Crowes at Innings Festival 2023
The Black Crowes and their hard rock/jam band ethos have stood the test of time since the 1980s. They play Classic Rock, Blues and Southern Rock with soulful vocals. Throw in a little Country, Folk, and psychedelic rock influences and you’re there.
The Offspring at Innings Festival 2023
Don’t mistake The Offspring for just Alternative Rock and Indie Music band. They started out on the SoCal Skate Punk/ Punk Rock scene in the 1980s, rose to great fame in the Alternative Music 1990s, and have been cranking out music since. High energy good times.
The Head and the Heart at Innings Festival 2023
One of the more well-known Indie Rock/Indie Folk bands of the early 2000s, they use harmonies, acoustic instrumentation, and emotional lyrics to create music that’s even influenced by Rock, Pop, and Country Music.
A bucket list of other great acts to see at Innings Festival also includes Eddie Vedder, Weezer, Marcus Mumford, The Revivalists, The Bronson Arroyo Band, The Pretty Reckless and more.
Innings Festival has three stages with rock, pop and alt-country artists; a place for passionate baseball fans to commune with major league baseball players and a culinary celebration with food from the southwest.
Innings Festival has music day & night, Arizona spring training for baseball and culinary treats from the best the southwest has to offer.
There's a lot of local Tempe tourism spots, including places to get craft cocktails, late night dining, great breakfast spots to get rid of your hangover, Cactus League spring training and more.
Saturday tickets have sold out, but are available on StubHub. There’s a low ticket warning for one day Sunday and two day General Admission tickets. These tickets to are expected to sell out soon. Get in while you can!
The Innings Festival lineup for 2023! Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Weezer, Marcus Mumford, The Black Crowes, The Revivalists, The Offspring, The Bronson Arroyo Band, The Pretty Reckless and more. Check back for updates.
Hit the button below for ticket prices & access to passes:
Saturday tickets have sold out, but are available on StubHub. There’s a low ticket warning for one day Sunday and two day General Admission tickets. These tickets to are expected to sell out soon. Get in while you can!
The last Innings Festival lineup had Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, St. Vincent, The War On Drugs, Billy Strings, Black Pumas, Dashboard Confessional, Matt & Kim and more.