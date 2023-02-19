The Innings Festival 2023 lineup features lots of Alternative Rock and appearances by professional baseball players. We’ve created a preview of the best Innings Festival 2023 lineup choices for you to check out farther below.

Innings Festival Arizona 2023 has three stages, culinary demos and curated food vendors.

The three headlining artists are Green Day and Eddie Vedder. The Innings Festival 2023 dates are Feb. 25 - 26 in Tempe, Arizona at Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park.

Weekend tickets have sold out at Frontgate tickets, one-day tickets are still available, Cabanas are still available for upper deck and lower deck.

Green Day at Innings Festival 2023

Green Day is a Pop Punk known for a fast-paced, high-energy sound with catchy hooks and politically charged lyrics. Add a biting sense of sarcasm and punk ethos influenced by the 1980s SoCal skate punk scene.





The Black Crowes at Innings Festival 2023

The Black Crowes and their hard rock/jam band ethos have stood the test of time since the 1980s. They play Classic Rock, Blues and Southern Rock with soulful vocals. Throw in a little Country, Folk, and psychedelic rock influences and you’re there.





The Offspring at Innings Festival 2023

Don’t mistake The Offspring for just Alternative Rock and Indie Music band. They started out on the SoCal Skate Punk/ Punk Rock scene in the 1980s, rose to great fame in the Alternative Music 1990s, and have been cranking out music since. High energy good times.





The Head and the Heart at Innings Festival 2023

One of the more well-known Indie Rock/Indie Folk bands of the early 2000s, they use harmonies, acoustic instrumentation, and emotional lyrics to create music that’s even influenced by Rock, Pop, and Country Music.





A bucket list of other great acts to see at Innings Festival also includes Eddie Vedder, Weezer, Marcus Mumford, The Revivalists, The Bronson Arroyo Band, The Pretty Reckless and more.

The Innings Festival schedule is out and can be viewed in the schedule section below.

Innings Festival has three stages with rock, pop and alt-country artists; a place for passionate baseball fans to commune with major league baseball players and a culinary celebration with food from the southwest.

Innings Festival has music day & night, Arizona spring training for baseball and culinary treats from the best the southwest has to offer.

There's a lot of local Tempe tourism spots, including places to get craft cocktails, late night dining, great breakfast spots to get rid of your hangover, Cactus League spring training and more.

The Innings Festival lineup & Innings Festival tickets are below!

