Outside Lands 2023 started with over 60 musical acts and art installations in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. Now Outside Lands clocks in about 40-60,000 people a day across many stages: Lands End Stage, Twin Peaks Stage, Sutro Stage, Panhandle Stage, and Presido stage. It's produced by Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly Presents and Starr Hill Presents.

Outside Lands tickets for 2023 come in a variety of levels. There are a variety of ticket options and various camping options. Hit the Outside Lands 2023 tickets section below for details and access to passes.

The expected Outside Lands 2023 dates are August 4 - 6, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

The Outside Lands lineup has for 2023 hasn't been announced yet. Hit the section Outside Lands 2023 lineup farther below for a complete list of who will perform at the festival. Check back for updates.

There's also a lot of other great things to do ... Outside Lands will run wild with places to go and things to do both inside and outside the festival.

House By Heineken is a much-anticipated part of the festival experience due to a stellar DJ lineup. And of course, there's Instagram-ready spots for photos, so you can capture how much fun you're having getting your groove on!

There's an Outside Lands live stream that happens every year, hit the livestream section farther below for details and how to watch.

The Outside Lands Night Shows provide extended partying into the wee hours with shows st San Francisco hot spots like The Independent, Mezzanine and Rickshaw Stop.

The SOMA Tent is in Marx Meadow and has an underground club, late night feel. It features house music all weekend as a continuous vibe.

The previous Outside Lands lineup had Green Day, Post Malone, SZA, Jack Harlow, Weezer, Phoebe Bridgers, Illenium, Lil Uzi Vert, Kali Uchis, Disclosure, Mitski, Polo And Pan topping the the main lineup. The Soma Tent lineup includes Claude VonStroke, Dixon TOKiMONSTA Absolute, AMÉMÉ, Anna and more.

Learn more about the Outside Lands experience including Wine Lands, Beer Lands, Cocktail Magic, food, Grass Lands, GastroMagic Culinary Clams, comedy acts and more.

The Outside Lands 2023 lineup and Outside Lands 2023 tickets are below!

Outside Lands 2023 Tickets Outside Lands tickets for 2023 come in a variety of levels. There are a variety of ticket options and various camping options. Hit the button below for details on tickets and prices: OUTSIDE LANDS TICKETS A General Admission ticket will give you access to Golden Gate Park for music, food, wine, beer, art, comedy, cannabis, and more. A VIP ticket will give you all of that plus exclusive lounges, surprise performances, upgraded restrooms, dedicated entrances and special viewing areas. LIVE LARGE.

Outside Lands 2023 Media

What are you gonna wear to Outside Lands 2023? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW > Check the status of 2023 Outside Lands tickets SEE TICKETS > The Outside Lands map of the venue from the previous event, this could give some clues for the next festival might be layed out The expected Outside Lands 2023 dates are August 4 - 6

Outside Lands 2023 will be like this SOOO ready for Outside Lands 2023 Outside Lands 2023 will be a fantastic weekend Outside Lands 2023 will transform Golden Gate Park See who's in the Outside Lands 2023 SEE LINEUP > Outside Lands 2023 is a chance to get your festfam together You can get an amazing festival experience at Outside Lands 2023 Outside Lands 2023 has great other experiences besides the main stages ... like House By Heineken with a stellar DJ lineup Outside Lands 2023 will be good vibes only

Outside Lands LIVESTREAM 2023



There’s an Outside Lands live stream happening via Twitch. What we know so far is that it will include “live performances, backstage content and more.” The Outside live stream lineup includes Post Malone, Weezer, Phoebe Bridgers, Lil Uzi Vert, Disclosure, Washed Out, Wet Leg and more. The Outside Lands live stream schedule for Saturday includes Rina Sawayama, Larry June, Empress Of, Local Natives and more.

Live stream schedule for Saturday: Rina Sawayama, Larry June, Empress Of, Local Natives and more.

The Outside Lands schedule will be posted here when it's announced.