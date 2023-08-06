Outside Lands 2023 started with over 60 musical acts and art installations in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. Now Outside Lands clocks in about 40-60,000 people a day across many stages: Lands End Stage, Twin Peaks Stage, Sutro Stage, Panhandle Stage, and Presido stage. It's produced by Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly Presents and Starr Hill Presents.
There's also a lot of other great things to do ... Outside Lands will run wild with places to go and things to do both inside and outside the festival.
House By Heineken is a much-anticipated part of the festival experience due to a stellar DJ lineup. And of course, there's Instagram-ready spots for photos, so you can capture how much fun you're having getting your groove on!
There's an Outside Lands live stream that happens every year, hit the livestream section farther below for details and how to watch.
The Outside Lands Night Shows provide extended partying into the wee hours with shows st San Francisco hot spots like The Independent, Mezzanine and Rickshaw Stop.
The SOMA Tent is in Marx Meadow and has an underground club, late night feel. It features house music all weekend as a continuous vibe.
The previous Outside Lands lineup had Green Day, Post Malone, SZA, Jack Harlow, Weezer, Phoebe Bridgers, Illenium, Lil Uzi Vert, Kali Uchis, Disclosure, Mitski, Polo And Pan topping the the main lineup. The Soma Tent lineup includes Claude VonStroke, Dixon TOKiMONSTA Absolute, AMÉMÉ, Anna and more.
A General Admission ticket will give you access to Golden Gate Park for music, food, wine, beer, art, comedy, cannabis, and more. A VIP ticket will give you all of that plus exclusive lounges, surprise performances, upgraded restrooms, dedicated entrances and special viewing areas. LIVE LARGE.
There’s an Outside Lands live stream happening via Twitch. What we know so far is that it will include “live performances, backstage content and more.” The Outside live stream lineup includes Post Malone, Weezer, Phoebe Bridgers, Lil Uzi Vert, Disclosure, Washed Out, Wet Leg and more. The Outside Lands live stream schedule for Saturday includes Rina Sawayama, Larry June, Empress Of, Local Natives and more.
