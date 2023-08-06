     
 
Outside Lands 2023
Start Date: August 4
End Date: August 6
San Francisco, California, USA
 

Outside Lands 2023 started with over 60 musical acts and art installations in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. Now Outside Lands clocks in about 40-60,000 people a day across many stages: Lands End Stage, Twin Peaks Stage, Sutro Stage, Panhandle Stage, and Presido stage. It's produced by Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly Presents and Starr Hill Presents.

 

Outside Lands tickets for 2023 come in a variety of levels. There are a variety of ticket options and various camping options. Hit the Outside Lands 2023 tickets section below for details and access to passes.

 

The expected Outside Lands 2023 dates are August 4 - 6, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

The Outside Lands lineup has for 2023 hasn't been announced yet. Hit the section Outside Lands 2023 lineup farther below for a complete list of who will perform at the festival. Check back for updates.

 

There's also a lot of other great things to do ... Outside Lands will run wild with places to go and things to do both inside and outside the festival.

 

House By Heineken is a much-anticipated part of the festival experience due to a stellar DJ lineup. And of course, there's Instagram-ready spots for photos, so you can capture how much fun you're having getting your groove on!

 

There's an Outside Lands live stream that happens every year, hit the livestream section farther below for details and how to watch.

 

The Outside Lands Night Shows provide extended partying into the wee hours with shows st San Francisco hot spots like The Independent, Mezzanine and Rickshaw Stop.

 

The SOMA Tent is in Marx Meadow and has an underground club, late night feel. It features house music all weekend as a continuous vibe. 

 

The previous Outside Lands lineup had Green Day, Post Malone, SZA, Jack Harlow, Weezer, Phoebe Bridgers, Illenium, Lil Uzi Vert, Kali Uchis, Disclosure, Mitski, Polo And Pan topping the the main lineup. The Soma Tent lineup includes Claude VonStroke, Dixon TOKiMONSTA Absolute, AMÉMÉ, Anna and more.

 

Learn more about the Outside Lands experience including Wine Lands, Beer Lands, Cocktail Magic, food, Grass Lands, GastroMagic Culinary Clams, comedy acts and more.

 

The Outside Lands 2023 lineup and Outside Lands 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Outside Lands LIVESTREAM 2023

 

 

There’s an Outside Lands live stream happening via Twitch. What we know so far is that it will include “live performances, backstage content and more.” The Outside live stream lineup includes Post Malone, Weezer, Phoebe Bridgers, Lil Uzi Vert, Disclosure, Washed Out, Wet Leg and more. The Outside Lands live stream schedule for Saturday includes Rina Sawayama, Larry June, Empress Of, Local Natives and more.

 

How To Watch The OUTSIDE LANDS Live Stream >

 

 

Outside Lands live stream schedule

 

Live stream schedule for Saturday: Rina Sawayama, Larry June, Empress Of, Local Natives and more.

 

 

Outside Lands live stream lineup

 

 

 

 

 

 

Outside Lands 2023 Schedule

 

The Outside Lands schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Outside Lands 2023 Lineup

 

The Outside Lands lineup for 2023 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates.

 

 

Outside Lands 2023 lineup

 

 

The previous Outside Lands lineup had Green Day, Post Malone, SZA, Jack Harlow, Weezer, Phoebe Bridgers, Illenium, Lil Uzi Vert, Kali Uchis, Disclosure, Mitski, Polo And Pan all top the main lineup! The Soma Tent lineup includes Claude VonStroke, Dixon TOKiMONSTA Absolute, AMÉMÉ, Anna and more.

 

 

daily Outside Lands 2023 lineup

 

The previous daily Outside Lands lineup

 

 

Outside Lands Night Shows lineup for 2023

 

The previous Outside Lands Night Shows lineup

 

 

2023 Outside Lands soma tent lineup

 

The previous Outside Lands Soma Tent lineup

 

 

2023 Outside Lands House by Heineken lineup

 

The previous Outside Lands House By Heineken lineup

 

 

daily Outside Lands 2023 lineup

 

The previous Outside Lands Beer Lands lineup

 

 

Outside Lands 2023 lineup

 

The previous Outside Lands Wine Lands lineup

 

 

The Outside Lands Grass Lands lineup for 2023

 

The previous Outside Lands Grass Lands lineup

   
 
