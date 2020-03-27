     
 
Start Date: June 11
End Date: June 14
Newport, Isle Of Wight
UK
 
 
 

Isle of Wight Festival 2020 has been canceled, as verified on Twitter. Read the full message in the Media section below. The Isle of Wight Festival 2020 dates would have been June 11 - 14 if not for cancelation.

 

Isle of Wight Festival would have happened at Seaclose Park on the Isle of Wight in England, with a lineup of rock, electronic and pop music! The Main Stage and Big Top feature headliners, and there would have been over 14 smaller specialty stages.

 

The Isle of Wight Festival 2020 lineup had Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, The Chemical Brothers, Duran Duran, Pete Tong, Sam Fender, James Arthur Black Eyed Peas, Supergrass Happy Mondays, Primal Scream and more. You can see what would have been the full Isle of Wight Festival lineup farther below.

 

Isle of Wight Festival was one of the first big music festivals in the UK every year, and goes back over 45 years in history. It began in the late 60's, often being referred to as Europe's version of Woodstock.

 

You can check options for Isle of Wight Festival 2020 tickets in the Tickets section. There are different options for refunds or other possibilities of you choose. Hit the Isle of Wight Festival tickets section farther below for details.

 

Isle of Wight always has a theme. The last theme was Summer of '69 - Peace and Love. It was a throwback to the roots of the festival ... the early days of an Isle of Wight musical gathering that had John Lennon, George Harrison, Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, Elton John and more.

 

The previous Isle of Wight Festival lineup included Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, George Ezra and Biffy Clyro as headliners! Courteeners, Fatboy Slim, Richard Ashcroft, Lily Allen, Bastille and Jess Glynne also topped the list.

 

Also check out Love Saves The Day, Glastonbury Festival, Wireless Festival, TRNSMT Festival, Creamfields, Leeds Festival and Reading Festival for other UK-based music festivals.

 

The 2020 Isle of Wight Festival lineup and Isle of Wight Festival 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Isle of Wight Festival 2020 will be like this

 

 

The Isle of Wight schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

The Isle of Wight Festival 2020 lineup would have had Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, The Chemical Brothers, Duran Duran, Pete Tong, Sam Fender, James Arthur Black Eyed Peas, Supergrass Happy Mondays, Primal Scream and more if not for cancelation.

 

 

