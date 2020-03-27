Isle of Wight Festival would have happened at Seaclose Park on the Isle of Wight in England, with a lineup of rock, electronic and pop music! The Main Stage and Big Top feature headliners, and there would have been over 14 smaller specialty stages.
Isle of Wight Festival was one of the first big music festivals in the UK every year, and goes back over 45 years in history. It began in the late 60's, often being referred to as Europe's version of Woodstock.
Isle of Wight always has a theme. The last theme was Summer of '69 - Peace and Love. It was a throwback to the roots of the festival ... the early days of an Isle of Wight musical gathering that had John Lennon, George Harrison, Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, Elton John and more.
The previous Isle of Wight Festival lineup included Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, George Ezra and Biffy Clyro as headliners! Courteeners, Fatboy Slim, Richard Ashcroft, Lily Allen, Bastille and Jess Glynne also topped the list.
The Isle of Wight Festival 2020 lineup would have had Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, The Chemical Brothers, Duran Duran, Pete Tong, Sam Fender, James Arthur Black Eyed Peas, Supergrass Happy Mondays, Primal Scream and more if not for cancelation.