Isle of Wight Festival 2020 has been canceled, as verified on Twitter. Read the full message in the Media section below. The Isle of Wight Festival 2020 dates would have been June 11 - 14 if not for cancelation.

Isle of Wight Festival would have happened at Seaclose Park on the Isle of Wight in England, with a lineup of rock, electronic and pop music! The Main Stage and Big Top feature headliners, and there would have been over 14 smaller specialty stages.

Isle of Wight Festival was one of the first big music festivals in the UK every year, and goes back over 45 years in history. It began in the late 60's, often being referred to as Europe's version of Woodstock.

You can check options for Isle of Wight Festival 2020 tickets in the Tickets section. There are different options for refunds or other possibilities of you choose. Hit the Isle of Wight Festival tickets section farther below for details.

Isle of Wight always has a theme. The last theme was Summer of '69 - Peace and Love. It was a throwback to the roots of the festival ... the early days of an Isle of Wight musical gathering that had John Lennon, George Harrison, Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, Elton John and more.

The previous Isle of Wight Festival lineup included Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, George Ezra and Biffy Clyro as headliners! Courteeners, Fatboy Slim, Richard Ashcroft, Lily Allen, Bastille and Jess Glynne also topped the list.

Isle of Wight Festival 2020 message

Isle of Wight Festival 2020 will be like this

The Isle of Wight schedule will be posted here when it's announced.