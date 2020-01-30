     
 
      FESTIVAL GUIDE          STORE          SEARCH     
ABOUT   SUBMIT   CONTACT   ADVERTISE
   MEDIA KIT   STORE
 
 
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2019 2020 SHOP      
 
 
 
 
   
Love Saves The Day 2020
Start Date: May 23
End Date: May 24
Bristol, UK
Europe
 
 
 

The Love Saves The Day 2020 lineup is out! Orbital and Kano headline!
DJ EZ / Gorgon City, Little Simz, Fisher, Peggy Gou/DJ Harvey, Shy FX/M Huncho. Andy C also top the lineup. Hit the Love Saves The Day lineup section farther below to stay updated!

 

You can still get Love Saves The Day 2020 tickets! Tickets are available as General Admission and VIP tickets as single-day or weekend passes. Hit the Love Saves The Day tickets section below for details and access to passes.

 

Other interesting names in the lineup include Skream, Krept & Konan, Roni Size, Goldie and Flava D. The Love Saves The Day 2020 dates are May 23 - 25. This has been confirmed on the Love Saves The Day website. It's an eclectic festival that brings together pop, grime, techno, drum & bass, house and more under two days of DJs and live music.

 

Love Saves The Day 2020 is an all out party, and this is the ninth year for the festival (or the 9th Chapter Of Love). It started out as a one-day festival and has grown into a diverse range of genres and music styles over an entire weekend in Bristol's Castle Park!

 

You can also go to Love Saves The Day After Parties to keep the party going. Check back for announcements on the schedule for this closer to the festival. Hit the Love Saves The Day 2020 overview to get your questions answered.

 

Food & drink options will include vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options and free refills of chilled drinking water. There's no camping at Love Saves The Day, so you'll have to check out Airbnb or hostel options around Bristol & use the Love Bus to commute to the festival.

 

The last Love Saves The Day lineup had Lily Allen and Chase & Status as headliners! Sub Focus, Bonobo, David Rodigan, IAMDDB, NOT3S, Goldie, Camelphat and more also topped the list.

 

Also check out Isle of Wight Festival, Glastonbury Festival, Wireless Festival, TRNSMT Festival, Creamfields, Leeds Festival and Reading Festival for other UK-based music festivals.

 

The Love Saves The Day 2020 lineup and Love Saves The Day 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Love Saves The Day tickets are on sale! Tickets are available as General Admission and VIP tickets as single-day or weekend passes.

 

 

Love Saves The Day Tickets

 

BUY TICKETS

 

 

Tickets have different tiers to them, and each type type of ticket will go through a tier one release, tier two release, etc. Each tier comes with a rise in prices, so if you you know you're gonna go, it's best to buy as early as you can to save money.

 

 

 

 

Love Saves The Day 2020 Media

 

Love Saves the Day 2020 tickets

 

Love Saves the Day 2020 tickets are still on sale, but already going fast! At last check they were already at Tier three tickets. SEE TICKETS >

 

 

 

Love Saves The Day 2020

 

Love Saves The Day 2020 is a chance for you to get your festfam together GET STARTED >

 

 

Tickets Love Saves The Day 2020

 

2020 Love Saves the Day tickets are on sale! SEE TICKETS >

 


 

Love Saves The Day 2020 will be like this

 

 

 

What are you gonna wear to LSTD? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >

 

 

Love Saves The Day 2020

 

Love Saves The Day venue map from the last event, this could give us some clues as to how the 2020 event might be layed out

 

 

Love Saves The Day 2020

 

Love Saves The Day 2020 is happening ... check back for updates

 

 

 

Love Saves The Day 2020 Lineup

 

2020 Love Saves The Day lineup

 

 

Love Saves The Day Lineup

 

The Love Saves The Day lineup for 2020 is out! Orbital and Kano headline!
DJ EZ / Gorgon City, Little Simz, Fisher, Peggy Gou/DJ Harvey, Shy FX/M Huncho. Andy C also top the lineup.

 

Other interesting names include Skream, Krept & Konan, Roni Size, Goldie and Flava D.

 

 

BUY TICKETS

 
 
blog comments powered by Disqus
 
 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2020. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 
     