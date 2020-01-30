The Love Saves The Day 2020 lineup is out! Orbital and Kano headline!

DJ EZ / Gorgon City, Little Simz, Fisher, Peggy Gou/DJ Harvey, Shy FX/M Huncho. Andy C also top the lineup. Hit the Love Saves The Day lineup section farther below to stay updated!

You can still get Love Saves The Day 2020 tickets! Tickets are available as General Admission and VIP tickets as single-day or weekend passes. Hit the Love Saves The Day tickets section below for details and access to passes.

Other interesting names in the lineup include Skream, Krept & Konan, Roni Size, Goldie and Flava D. The Love Saves The Day 2020 dates are May 23 - 25. This has been confirmed on the Love Saves The Day website. It's an eclectic festival that brings together pop, grime, techno, drum & bass, house and more under two days of DJs and live music.

Love Saves The Day 2020 is an all out party, and this is the ninth year for the festival (or the 9th Chapter Of Love). It started out as a one-day festival and has grown into a diverse range of genres and music styles over an entire weekend in Bristol's Castle Park!

You can also go to Love Saves The Day After Parties to keep the party going. Check back for announcements on the schedule for this closer to the festival. Hit the Love Saves The Day 2020 overview to get your questions answered.

Food & drink options will include vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options and free refills of chilled drinking water. There's no camping at Love Saves The Day, so you'll have to check out Airbnb or hostel options around Bristol & use the Love Bus to commute to the festival.

The last Love Saves The Day lineup had Lily Allen and Chase & Status as headliners! Sub Focus, Bonobo, David Rodigan, IAMDDB, NOT3S, Goldie, Camelphat and more also topped the list.

Also check out Isle of Wight Festival, Glastonbury Festival, Wireless Festival, TRNSMT Festival, Creamfields, Leeds Festival and Reading Festival for other UK-based music festivals.



The Love Saves The Day 2020 lineup and Love Saves The Day 2020 tickets are below!

Love Saves The Day 2020 Tickets Love Saves The Day tickets are on sale! Tickets are available as General Admission and VIP tickets as single-day or weekend passes. Love Saves The Day Tickets BUY TICKETS Tickets have different tiers to them, and each type type of ticket will go through a tier one release, tier two release, etc. Each tier comes with a rise in prices, so if you you know you're gonna go, it's best to buy as early as you can to save money.