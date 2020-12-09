     
 
Reading Festival 2020
Start Date: August 27
End Date: August 30
Reading, UK
Europe
 
 
 

Liam Gallagher has leaked information that he's playing Reading Festival, as confirmed on Twitter and the Reading Festival website. Hit the lineup section farther below for a complete Reading Festival 2020 lineup listing!

 

Reading Festival 2020 tickets are on sale for weekend tickets! Individual day tickets to see Liam Gallagher are also on sale. Hit ticket section below for details and access to tickets!

 

Reading Festival 2020 is a dual festival that goes with the Leeds Festival. You get all of the best parts of a major British music festival lineup: rock, metal, pop indie and electronic music across many stages for a great drunken weekend! It's been voted the Best Major Festival by the UK Festival Awards. .

 

The CONFIRMED Reading Festival 2020 dates are 27 - 30 August. This has been confrimed on the Reading Festival website.

 

The last Reading Festival lineup had The 1975, Post Malone, twenty one pilots, and Foo Fighters as headliners. Royal Blood, Blossoms, A Day To Remember, The Wombats, Anderson Paak Billie Eilish and more also topped the lineup.

 

You can also get early entry & campervan passes as well as lockers.

 

You can also get early entry & campervan passes as well as lockers.

 

 

The complete Reading Festival lineup for 2020 hasn't been announced yet. The last lineup had The 1975, Post Malone, twenty one pilots, Foo Fighters, Royal Blood, Blossoms, A Day To Remember, The Wombats, Anderson Paak Billie Eilish and more.

 

Reading Festival Lineup

Liam Gallagher

 

 

