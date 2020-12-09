Leeds Festival 2020 tickets are on sale for weekend tickets! Individual day tickets to see Liam Gallagher are also on sale. Hit ticket section below for details and access to tickets!
Leeds Festival 2020 is a dual festival that goes with the Reading Festival. You get all of the best parts of a major British music festival: a lineup of rock, metal, pop indie and electronic music across many stages for a great drunken weekend!
The last Leeds Festival lineup had The 1975, Post Malone, twenty one pilots, and Foo Fighters as headliners. Royal Blood, Blossoms, A Day To Remember, The Wombats, Anderson Paak Billie Eilish and more also topped the lineup.
The complete Leeds Festival lineup for 2020 hasn't been announced yet. The last lineup had The 1975, Post Malone, twenty one pilots, Foo Fighters, Royal Blood, Blossoms, A Day To Remember, The Wombats, Anderson Paak Billie Eilish and more.
Check back for updates on when the lineup announcement will be released!