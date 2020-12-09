Liam Gallagher has leaked information that he's playing Leeds Festival, as confirmed on Twitter and the Leeds Festival website. Hit the lineup section farther below for a complete Leeds Festival 2020 lineup listing.

Leeds Festival 2020 tickets are on sale for weekend tickets! Individual day tickets to see Liam Gallagher are also on sale. Hit ticket section below for details and access to tickets!

Leeds Festival 2020 is a dual festival that goes with the Reading Festival. You get all of the best parts of a major British music festival: a lineup of rock, metal, pop indie and electronic music across many stages for a great drunken weekend!

The CONFIRMED Leeds Festival 2020 dates are 27 - 30 August. The festival will take place in Bramham Park. This has been confirmed on the Leeds Festival website.

The last Leeds Festival lineup had The 1975, Post Malone, twenty one pilots, and Foo Fighters as headliners. Royal Blood, Blossoms, A Day To Remember, The Wombats, Anderson Paak Billie Eilish and more also topped the lineup.

