Isle of Wight Festival 2024 happens at Seaclose Park on the Isle of Wight in England, with a lineup of rock, electronic and pop music! Check out the Main Stage and Big Top for the headliners, as well as over 14 smaller specialty stages. Tickets are available now.

The expected Isle of Wight Festival 2024 dates are June 13 - 16, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous event. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

Isle of Wight Festival tickets come in a variety of levels.

Isle of Wight stage areas & areas include: Cirque de la Quirk , Electro Love 80’s & 90’s, The Hipshaker Lounge, The Intoxicated Tea Rooms, Kashmir Cafe, Kidzone, Octopus' Garden, Old Mout Kiwi Camp, Platform One Stage, River Stage, The Strongbow Yard and This Feeling Stage.

Isle of Wight Festival was one of the first big music festivals in the UK every year, and goes back over 45 years in history. It began in the late 60's, often being referred to as Europe's version of Woodstock.

Isle of Wight always has a theme. One theme was Summer of '69 - Peace and Love. It was a throwback to the roots of the festival ... the early days of an Isle of Wight musical gathering that had John Lennon, George Harrison, Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, Elton John and more.

The last Isle of Wight Festival lineup had Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers, Robbie Williams, Courteneers, N-Dubz, Anne-Marie, Blondie, OneRepublic, Sam Ryder, Gabrielle, The Human League and Manic Street Preachers, Brooke Combe, CMAT, Jamie Webster, Joesef, LF System, Lottery Winners, Lovejoy, Peter Hook & the Light, Plastic Mermaids, Sabrina Carpenter and more.

