Latitude Festival 2024 is one of the eclectic festivals, instead of being a traditional music festival it carves out a unique standing with music genres like electronic music, indie rock, indie pop and dance music alongside traditional sound like classical, world, jazz, country and folk music. Tickets are available now.

The expected Latitude Festival 2024 dates are July 18 - 21, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for upddates.

The Latitude Festival location is Henham Park, Suffolk.

Latitude Festival tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Latitude Festival 2024 tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes.

The Latitude Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Latitude Festival 2024 lineup section below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

The festival is done by Festival Republic, who also does Reading Festival and Leeds Festival. It's big and has more than music — you can dive into literature, theatre, art, comedy, dance, cabaret, poetry and politics.

You can check out great music across four different stages - the Obelisk Arena, the BBC Sounds Arena, the Sunrise Arena and the Lake Stage.

It’s the counterpart to the Longitude Festival.

The previous Latitude Festival lineup had Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra, The Kooks, Metronome, Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbot , James, Kiefer Sutherland, Romesh Ranganathan, Mimi Webb, Yard Act and more.

Also check out Love Saves The Day, Isle of Wight Festival, Creamfields South, Wireless Festival, Latitude Festival, Longitude Festival, Creamfields North, Reading Festival and Leeds Festival for other UK-based music festivals.

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2024 edition of Latitude Festival.

The Latitude Festival 2024 lineup and Latitude Festival 2024 tickets are below!