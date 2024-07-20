Latitude Festival 2024 is one of the eclectic festivals, instead of being a traditional music festival it carves out a unique standing with music genres like electronic music, indie rock, indie pop and dance music alongside traditional sound like classical, world, jazz, country and folk music. Tickets are available now.
The expected Latitude Festival 2024 dates are July 18 - 21, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for upddates.
The Latitude Festival location is Henham Park, Suffolk.
The festival is done by Festival Republic, who also does Reading Festival and Leeds Festival. It's big and has more than music — you can dive into literature, theatre, art, comedy, dance, cabaret, poetry and politics.
You can check out great music across four different stages - the Obelisk Arena, the BBC Sounds Arena, the Sunrise Arena and the Lake Stage.
The previous Latitude Festival lineup had Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra, The Kooks, Metronome, Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbot , James, Kiefer Sutherland, Romesh Ranganathan, Mimi Webb, Yard Act and more.
The Latitude Festival lineup for 2024 will be posted here when it's announced.
The Latitude Festival lineup before that had Lewis Capaldi, Foals, Snow Patrol, Phoebe Bridgers, Groove Armada, Maggie Rogers, Little Sims, Manic Street Preachers, Modest Mouse, Fonatinaes DC, Mahalia, The Afghan Whigs and more.