Reading Festival 2022 is a dual festival that goes with the Leeds Festival. You get all of the best parts of a major British music festival lineup: rock, metal, pop indie and electronic music across many stages for a great drunken weekend! Reading Festival is one of the the UK's biggest music festivals.

The 2022 Reading Festival lineup has Dave, Arctic Monkeys & Rage Against The Machine as headliners! PoloG, Wolf Alice, Run The Jewels, Little Sims, Fontaines DC, Maneskin, Megan Thee Stallion, Bring Me The Horizon and Halsey also top the list. For a full list of those that have been confirmed so far, go to the Reading Festival lineup section below.

Reading Festival 2022 tickets are on sale. The Reading ticket pre-sale has sold out, look for more tickets to go on sale soon. You can get single-day Reading Festival tickets or weekend tickets as well as camping passes and Coach tickets. Hit the Reading Festival tickets section below for details and access to passes.

The official Reading Festival 2022 dates are 26 - 28 August. This has been confirmed on the Reading Festival website. It's been confirmed that the festival has been granted a licence by the local council, so everything is good to go for 2022.

The Reading Festival is held near Caversham Bridge, at Little John's Farm on Richfield Avenue in central Reading.

The previous Reading Festival lineup had Stormzy, Post Malone, Liam Gallagher, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Disclosure, Queens of the Stone Age, Sam Fender, Two Door Cinema Club, Gerry Cinnamon and more.

