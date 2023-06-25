Electric Forest 2023 is a wildly popular music festival with a lineup of jam bands, house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! Check out stages like Ranch Arena, Sherwood Court, Tripolee, Jubilee, The Observatory and more.
The expected Electric Forest 2023 dates are June 22 - 25, if the festival continues on the same weekend that it usually happens on. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.
Also check out the Curated Events Series, Silent Disco, Daily Yoga and more.
You can get a great overview of the event in the Electric Forest Festival Guide. Electric Forest is a music, art and camping event, so there's a lot going on besides just music performances.
Insomniac Events has created Electric Forest as a sort of Alice In Wonderland in the forest kind of vibe. It's what its name suggests: a music festival in a forest that comes alive with lights, and is a combination of art, music and being socially conscious. Find out more in their Plug In Guide.
The last Electric Forest lineup had Disclosure, GRiZ, Porter Robinson, Louis The Child, The Disco Biscuits, Sylvan Esso, Slander, Fisher, Big Gigantic, Markus Schultz, TOKiMONSTA, Liquid Stranger, LSDream, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Femi Kuti, Yves Tumor, Toro Y Moi, Subtronics and more.
The previous Electric Forest lineup had Disclosure, GRiZ, Porter Robinson, Louis The Child, The Disco Biscuits, Sylvan Esso, Slander, Fisher, Big Gigantic, Markus Schultz, TOKiMONSTA, Liquid Stranger, LSDream, Femi Kuti, Yves Tumor, Toro Y Moi, Subtronics,12th Planet and Butcher Brown, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and more.