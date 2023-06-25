Electric Forest 2023 is a wildly popular music festival with a lineup of jam bands, house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! Check out stages like Ranch Arena, Sherwood Court, Tripolee, Jubilee, The Observatory and more.

The Electric Forest lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Electric Forest 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

Electric Forest 2023 tickets are not on sale. Hit the ticket section below for details on Electric Forest tickets.

The expected Electric Forest 2023 dates are June 22 - 25, if the festival continues on the same weekend that it usually happens on. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

Also check out the Curated Events Series, Silent Disco, Daily Yoga and more.

You can get a great overview of the event in the Electric Forest Festival Guide. Electric Forest is a music, art and camping event, so there's a lot going on besides just music performances.

Insomniac Events has created Electric Forest as a sort of Alice In Wonderland in the forest kind of vibe. It's what its name suggests: a music festival in a forest that comes alive with lights, and is a combination of art, music and being socially conscious. Find out more in their Plug In Guide.

The last Electric Forest lineup had Disclosure, GRiZ, Porter Robinson, Louis The Child, The Disco Biscuits, Sylvan Esso, Slander, Fisher, Big Gigantic, Markus Schultz, TOKiMONSTA, Liquid Stranger, LSDream, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Femi Kuti, Yves Tumor, Toro Y Moi, Subtronics and more.

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Hard Summer, Hard Summer Pacific Northwest, Escape: Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship!, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

The Electric Forest 2023 lineup and Electric Forest 2023 tickets are below!

Electric Forest 2023 Media

What are you gonna wear to Electric Forest? Hit the Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW > Check the status of Electric Forest 2023 tickets SEE TICKETS > The Electric Forest playlist Electric Forest 2023 will be like this The Electric Forest 2023 map Make 2023 the year you go to of Electric Forest Electric Forest 2023 vibes A Million Shining Lights - 10 Years of Electric Forest Good vibes will happen at Electric Forest 2023 Electric Forest 2023 has many surprises in store for you You can get your festfam together for Electric Forest 2023 Electric Forest 2023 will be a wild time if you go The expected Electric Forest 2023 Check the status of the the Electric Forest 2023 lineup SEE LINEUP > Electric Forest 2023 can be your best festival weekend of the year Electric Forest 2023 will be a high energy affair Electric Forest 2023 will be an amazing experience 2023 Electric Forest tickets are on sale SEE TICKETS > Electric Forest 2023 will have stages like Ranch Arena, Sherwood Court, Tripolee, Jubilee, The Observatory and more Electric Forest is a music festival in a forest that comes alive with lights, and is a combination of art and being socially conscious See who's in the Electric Forest 2023 lineup SEE LINEUP >

The Electric Forest 2023 schedule will be posted here when it's announced