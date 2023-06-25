     
 
Electric Forest 2023
Start Date: June 22
End Date: June 25
Rothbury, Michigan, USA
 

Electric Forest 2023 is a wildly popular music festival with a lineup of jam bands, house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! Check out stages like Ranch Arena, Sherwood Court, Tripolee, Jubilee, The Observatory and more.

 

The Electric Forest lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Electric Forest 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

Electric Forest 2023 tickets are not on sale. Hit the ticket section below for details on Electric Forest tickets.

 

The expected Electric Forest 2023 dates are June 22 - 25, if the festival continues on the same weekend that it usually happens on. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

Also check out the Curated Events Series, Silent Disco, Daily Yoga and more.

 

You can get a great overview of the event in the Electric Forest Festival Guide. Electric Forest is a music, art and camping event, so there's a lot going on besides just music performances.

 

Insomniac Events has created Electric Forest as a sort of Alice In Wonderland in the forest kind of vibe. It's what its name suggests: a music festival in a forest that comes alive with lights, and is a combination of art, music and being socially conscious. Find out more in their Plug In Guide.

 

The last Electric Forest lineup had Disclosure, GRiZ, Porter Robinson, Louis The Child, The Disco Biscuits, Sylvan Esso, Slander, Fisher, Big Gigantic, Markus Schultz, TOKiMONSTA, Liquid Stranger, LSDream, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Femi Kuti, Yves Tumor, Toro Y Moi, Subtronics and more.

 

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Hard Summer, Hard Summer Pacific Northwest, Escape: Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship!, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

Electric Forest 2023 Schedule

 

The Electric Forest 2023 schedule will be posted here when it's announced

 

 

 

Electric Forest Lineup 2023

 


Electric Forest Lineup

 

The Electric Forest lineup for 2023 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates.

 

Electric Forest Lineup RUMORS

 

There aren't any good lineup rumors for Electric Forest yet. Check back for updates.

 

 

The previous Electric Forest lineup had Disclosure, GRiZ, Porter Robinson, Louis The Child, The Disco Biscuits, Sylvan Esso, Slander, Fisher, Big Gigantic, Markus Schultz, TOKiMONSTA, Liquid Stranger, LSDream, Femi Kuti, Yves Tumor, Toro Y Moi, Subtronics,12th Planet and Butcher Brown, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and more.

 

 
   
 
