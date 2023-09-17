Nocturnal Wonderland 2023 features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! It's an electronic music festival that uses a story-telling angle to set a context for a fantasy. Nocturnal Wonderland usually happens in San Bernadino at Glen Helen Regional Park.

Nocturnal Wonderland 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels.

The Nocturnal Wonderland lineup hasn't announced yet. Hit the Nocturnal Wonderland 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

The expected Nocturnal Wonderland 2023 dates are Sept. 16 - 17, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

The last Nocturnal Wonderland lineup had Dillon Francis, Illenium, Rezz, Liquid Stranger, Armand Van Helden, Ganja White Night, Adventure Club and more.. It usually happens in San Bernardino at Glen Helen Regional Park. Check out stages like The Wolves’ Den, Labyrinth and Sunken Garden.

The Nocturnal Wonderland 2023 lineup and Nocturnal Wonderland 2023 tickets are below!

The Nocturnal Wonderland venue map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out The Nocturnal Wonderland parking map from the previous event

The expected Nocturnal Wonderland 2023 dates are Sept. 16 - 17. Check back for updates.

