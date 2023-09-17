Nocturnal Wonderland 2023 features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! It's an electronic music festival that uses a story-telling angle to set a context for a fantasy. Nocturnal Wonderland usually happens in San Bernadino at Glen Helen Regional Park.
The expected Nocturnal Wonderland 2023 dates are Sept. 16 - 17, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.
The last Nocturnal Wonderland lineup had Dillon Francis, Illenium, Rezz, Liquid Stranger, Armand Van Helden, Ganja White Night, Adventure Club and more.. It usually happens in San Bernardino at Glen Helen Regional Park. Check out stages like The Wolves’ Den, Labyrinth and Sunken Garden.