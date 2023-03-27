Beyond Wonderland 2023 has house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more in an electronic music festival that uses story-telling to create a fantasy about the Queen and her Royal Court. It includes stages like Queen's Domain, Mad Hatter's Castle, Caterpillars Garden, Cheshire's Woods and Beyond Wench.
Be on the watch for Beyond Wonderland performers Alice and the Queen, Formal Foxes, The Leopard Ladies and more as they roam around the festival.
There are otherworldly and multidimensional environments, interactive technology, and wonders of color and light. The Beyond Wonderland festival site will also include food & beverages, alcohol, water refill stations, battery charging stations, lockers ATM's and more.
Beyond Wonderland tickets are not on sale. You can usually get General Admission, GA+ and VIP tickets. Hit the Beyond Wonderland tickets links below to see prices & options, check back for updates & access to passes!