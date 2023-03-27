Beyond Wonderland 2023 has house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more in an electronic music festival that uses story-telling to create a fantasy about the Queen and her Royal Court. It includes stages like Queen's Domain, Mad Hatter's Castle, Caterpillars Garden, Cheshire's Woods and Beyond Wench.

The Beyond Wonderland lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Beyond Wonderland 2023 lineup section farther below to see who will be performing. Check back for updates.

Beyond Wonderland 2023 tickets are not on sale. They're usually available as General Admission, GA+ and VIP tickets. Hit the Beyond Wonderland tickets section below to see prices & options. Check back for updates.

The expected Beyond Wonderland 2023 dates are March 24 - 25, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates haven't been confirmed, so check back for updates.

The previous Beyond Wonderland lineup had Zedd, DJ Snake. Above & Beyond, Tinlicker, ZEDD, Zeds Dead, Paul Van Dyk and more. Hit the 2023 Beyond Wonderland lineup section farther below to check for 20233 lineup announcements.

Be on the watch for Beyond Wonderland performers Alice and the Queen, Formal Foxes, The Leopard Ladies and more as they roam around the festival.

There are otherworldly and multidimensional environments, interactive technology, and wonders of color and light. The Beyond Wonderland festival site will also include food & beverages, alcohol, water refill stations, battery charging stations, lockers ATM's and more.

