EDC Mexico 2023 is a south of the border offshoot of the festival, with classic Electric Daisy Carnival stages like kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, wasteLAND, DOS EQUIS STAGE and stereoBLOOM! Check back for updates on the EDC lineup and tickets.

EDC Mexico 2023 tickets are as follows: the Citibanamex ticket presale dates are Thursday June 30, 2:00 PM - Friday, July 1, 11:30 PM. The general sale (Early Owl) ticket dates are Saturday, July 2, 2:00 PM - Monday, July 4, 11:30 PM.

Check out General Admission Comfort Pass, Plus Enhanced Experience tickets or live large on Skydeck. Hit the EDC Mexico tickets section below for details on prices and access to tickets.

The confirmed EDC Mexico 2023 dates are February 24 - 26. This has been confirmed on Twitter.

The EDC Mexico lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the EDC Mexico 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

It's usually happens at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez with carnival rides & circus-like performances. The ticket options run from General Admission to VIP packages, and you can even get bottle service!

EDC Mexico values include: always be headliner, spread love, respect the space, ignite positivity, embrace the true you, care for one another, be open to experience and keep the beat going! For a complete rundown of of the EDC Mexico 2023 experience, Check out the EDC Mexico Festival Guide.

The last EDC Mexico lineup had Carl Cox, Markus Schulz, deadmau5, Rezz, Dillon Francis, Nora En Pure, Camelphat, Zedd, DJ Snake and more.

The EDC Mexico 2023 lineup and EDC Mexico 2023 tickets are below!

The EDC Mexico schedule will be posted here when it's announced.