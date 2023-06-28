     
 
EDC Mexico 2023
Start Date: February 24
End Date: February 26
Mexico City
Mexico
 
 

EDC Mexico 2023 is a south of the border offshoot of the festival, with classic Electric Daisy Carnival stages like kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, wasteLAND, DOS EQUIS STAGE and stereoBLOOM! Check back for updates on the EDC lineup and tickets.

 

EDC Mexico 2023 tickets are as follows: the Citibanamex ticket presale dates are Thursday June 30, 2:00 PM - Friday, July 1, 11:30 PM. The general sale (Early Owl) ticket dates are Saturday, July 2, 2:00 PM - Monday, July 4, 11:30 PM.

 

Check out General Admission Comfort Pass, Plus Enhanced Experience tickets or live large on Skydeck. Hit the EDC Mexico tickets section below for details on prices and access to tickets.

 

EDC MEXICO TICKETS

 

The confirmed EDC Mexico 2023 dates are February 24 - 26. This has been confirmed on Twitter.

 

The EDC Mexico lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the EDC Mexico 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

It's usually happens at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez with carnival rides & circus-like performances. The ticket options run from General Admission to VIP packages, and you can even get bottle service!

 

EDC Mexico values include: always be headliner, spread love, respect the space, ignite positivity, embrace the true you, care for one another, be open to experience and keep the beat going! For a complete rundown of of the EDC Mexico 2023 experience, Check out the EDC Mexico Festival Guide.

 

The last EDC Mexico lineup had Carl Cox, Markus Schulz, deadmau5, Rezz, Dillon Francis, Nora En Pure, Camelphat, Zedd, DJ Snake and more.

 

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Escape: Halloween, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship!, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

The EDC Mexico 2023 lineup and EDC Mexico 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets:

 

 

EDC Mexico Schedule 2023

 

The EDC Mexico schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

EDC Mexico Lineup 2023

 

EDC Mexico 2023 lineup

 

 

EDC Mexico Lineup

 

The EDC Mexico lineup for 2023 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates.

 

 

 

EDC Mexico Tickets

 

The previous EDC Mexico lineup had Carl Cox, Markus Schulz, deadmau5, Rezz, Dillon Francis, Nora En Pure, Camelphat, Zedd, DJ Snake and more.
 
