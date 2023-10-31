Escape Halloween 2023 is Insomniac's halloween festival, and it portrays an asylum as a way to create terror through music performers, art and thrills. It features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more.
Escape Halloween 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Escape Halloween tickets section below for details and access to passes.
The
Escape Halloween lineup hasn't been released yet. Hit the Escape Halloween 2023 lineup section farther below to see a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.
The expected
Escape Halloween 2023 dates are Oct. 27 - 28, if the festival continues on the same weekend dates as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.
Check out World of Escape, Crazy Town or any of the great
Escape Halloween stages like The Grimm, Psycho Circus, Sanitarium and Sewer District.
The
Escape Halloween experience includes pyrotechnics and performers, as well as multiple stages to experience different electronic music genres. Check out stages
The previous
Escape Halloween lineup had Anna, Bob Moses, Eric Prydz, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Modestep, Nina Kraviz, Oliver Heldens, Tiësto and more.
Also check out
Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Escape: Halloween, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship!, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.
The
Escape Halloween 2023 lineup and Escape Halloween 2023 tickets are below!
What are you gonna wear to Escape Halloween 2023? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials!
SHOP NOW >
Check the status of Escape Halloween tickets
SEE TICKET PRICES >
VIDEO
Escape Halloween 2023 will be like this
Escape Halloween official playlist
Escape Halloween 2023 will have a lot of performers
Escape Halloween 2023
Check the status of Escape Halloween tickets
SEE TICKETS >
See who's in the Escape Halloween 2023 lineup
SEE LINEUP >
Escape Halloween 2023 is a chance for you to get your freak on
Check the status of 2023 Escape Halloween tickets
SEE TICKETS >
Escape Halloween 2023 will show no mercy with hard-hitting beats
Escape Halloween 2023 will have terror, thrills and great music
The Escape Halloween schedule will be posted here when it's announced.
The Escape Halloween lineup will be posted here when it's announced.
Hit the button below for details on prices and tickets:
The last Escape Halloween daily lineup had Anna, Bob Moses, Eric Prydz, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Modestep, Nina Kraviz, Oliver Heldens, Tiësto and more. Check back for updates.
The original Escape Halloween lineup poster for 2023
The last Escape Halloween lineup had Adam Beyer, Anna Lunoe, Eric Prydz, The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, Gryffin, Cirez D and more.