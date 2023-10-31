     
 
Escape Halloween 2023
Start Date: October 27
End Date: October 28
San Bernardino, California
USA
 
 

Escape Halloween 2023 is Insomniac's halloween festival, and it portrays an asylum as a way to create terror through music performers, art and thrills. It features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more.

 

Escape Halloween 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Escape Halloween tickets section below for details and access to passes.

 

The Escape Halloween lineup hasn't been released yet. Hit the Escape Halloween 2023 lineup section farther below to see a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

 

The expected Escape Halloween 2023 dates are Oct. 27 - 28, if the festival continues on the same weekend dates as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

Check out World of Escape, Crazy Town or any of the great Escape Halloween stages like The Grimm, Psycho Circus, Sanitarium and Sewer District.

 

The Escape Halloween experience includes pyrotechnics and performers, as well as multiple stages to experience different electronic music genres. Check out stages

 

The previous Escape Halloween lineup had Anna, Bob Moses, Eric Prydz, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Modestep, Nina Kraviz, Oliver Heldens, Tiësto and more.

 

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Escape: Halloween, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship!, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

The Escape Halloween 2023 lineup and Escape Halloween 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Escape Halloween 2023 Media

 

Escape Halloween 2023 Schedule

 

The Escape Halloween schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Escape Halloween Lineup 2023

 

The Escape Halloween lineup will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

Escape Halloween Lineup

 

The last Escape Halloween daily lineup had Anna, Bob Moses, Eric Prydz, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Modestep, Nina Kraviz, Oliver Heldens, Tiësto and more. Check back for updates.

 

 

 

 

The original Escape Halloween lineup poster for 2023

 


The last Escape Halloween lineup had Adam Beyer, Anna Lunoe, Eric Prydz, The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, Gryffin, Cirez D and more.

 
