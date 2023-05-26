EDC Las Vegas 2023 is the mecca of all Insomniac festivals, the biggest EDC happening of the year. The CONFIRMED EDC Las Vegas 2023 dates are May 19 - 21. This has been confirmed by Pasquale Rotella on Instagram.

EDC Las Vegas tickets go on sale TODAY (May 26) at 10:00 AM PST. General Admission, GA+ and VIP tickets are available. Hit the EDC Las Vegas 2023 tickets section farther below for details and access to passes. Check back for updates!



All ticket levels will give you access to the nine individual areas. Each ticket level after general Admission will give you more amenities.

The EDC Las Vegas lineup hasn't been released yet. Hit the 2023 EDC Las Vegas lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

The last EDC Las Vegas lineup had Kx5 (deadmau5 & Kaskade), Eric Prydz, Charlotte de Witte, Armin van Buuren, Excision, Grimes, Adam Beyer, Rezz, Chris Lake, Porter Robinson, ILLENIUM, Jauz, Nora En Pure, Anfisa Letyago, Seven Lions, Ganja White Night, Aly & Fila, DJ Snake, Dillon Francis, Liquid Stranger, Richie Hawtin and more.

You'll be able to check out great Electric Daisy Carnival stages like kineticFIELD, cosmicMEADOW, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, bassPOD, wasteLAND, quantumVALLEY, stereoBLOOM and ART CARS. Learn more about what the different stages offer.

QuantumVALLEY is a place for Trance with a lineup of artists that also perform at Dreamstate. wasteLAND from Basscon will have a lineup of freaky-heavy levels of bass, so bring your headbanging game to this.

EDC Las Vegas 2023 will have music, rides, art and that eternal good vibe under the electric sky.

EDC Las Vegas values include: always be headliner, spread love, respect the space, ignite positivity, embrace the true you, care for one another, be open to experience and keep the beat going!

The EDC Las Vegas 2023 lineup and EDC Las Vegas 2023 tickets are below!

EDC Las Vegas 2023 Tickets EDC Las Vegas tickets go on sale TODAY (May 26) at 10:00 AM PST. General Admission, GA+ and VIP tickets are available. Tickets for Camp EDC are for Moon Glow Camping, Desert Rose Camping and RV Camping.

EDC Las Vegas Tickets Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets:

The EDC Las Vegas schedule will be posted here when it's announced.