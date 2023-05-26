The last EDC Las Vegas lineup had Kx5 (deadmau5 & Kaskade), Eric Prydz, Charlotte de Witte, Armin van Buuren, Excision, Grimes, Adam Beyer, Rezz, Chris Lake, Porter Robinson, ILLENIUM, Jauz, Nora En Pure, Anfisa Letyago, Seven Lions, Ganja White Night, Aly & Fila, DJ Snake, Dillon Francis, Liquid Stranger, Richie Hawtin and more.
You'll be able to check out great Electric Daisy Carnival stages like kineticFIELD, cosmicMEADOW, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, bassPOD, wasteLAND, quantumVALLEY, stereoBLOOM and ART CARS. Learn more about what the different stages offer.
QuantumVALLEY is a place for Trance with a lineup of artists that also perform at Dreamstate. wasteLAND from Basscon will have a lineup of freaky-heavy levels of bass, so bring your headbanging game to this.
EDC Las Vegas 2023 will have music, rides, art and that eternal good vibe under the electric sky.
EDC Las Vegas values include: always be headliner, spread love, respect the space, ignite positivity, embrace the true you, care for one another, be open to experience and keep the beat going!
EDC Las Vegas tickets go on sale TODAY (May 26) at 10:00 AM PST. General Admission, GA+ and VIP tickets are available. Tickets for Camp EDC are for Moon Glow Camping, Desert Rose Camping and RV Camping.
All ticket levels will give you access to the nine individual areas. Each ticket level after general Admission will give you more amenities.
