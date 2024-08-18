Bass Canyon 2024 has a lineup of non-stop bass bass music paired with stage production from The Paradox! Excision has partnered with The Gorge Amphitheater and Live Nation to create the ultimate west coast bass music festival.

The expected Bass Canyon 2024 dates are August 16 -18, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

Bass Canyon 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels and prices. Hit the Bass Canyon tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes.

The Bass Canyon lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Bass Canyon 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of whos performing. Check back for updates.

The previous Bass Canyon lineup had Excision, Liquid Stranger, SVDDEN DEATH, Black Tiger Sex Machine, GRiZ, Knife Party, Pendulum, Funtcase, Boogie T, Kill The Noise, Sullivan King and more.

Since Bass Canyon is a single-stage festival, you'll never find scheduling conflicts for overlapping acts. You'll also get the visual ride of gorgeous mountain views highlighted by lasers, lights and sound from The Paradox stage production.

The Bass Canyon 2024 lineup and Bass Canyon 2024 tickets are below!

The Bass Canyon venue map from the previous event, tthis could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out.

The Bass Canyon schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.