Bass Canyon 2024
Start Date: August 16
End Date: August 18
The Gorge, Washington, USA
 
 

Bass Canyon 2024 has a lineup of non-stop bass bass music paired with stage production from The Paradox! Excision has partnered with The Gorge Amphitheater and Live Nation to create the ultimate west coast bass music festival.

 

The expected Bass Canyon 2024 dates are August 16 -18, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

Bass Canyon 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels and prices. Hit the Bass Canyon tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes.

 

The Bass Canyon lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Bass Canyon 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of whos performing. Check back for updates.

 

The previous Bass Canyon lineup had Excision, Liquid Stranger, SVDDEN DEATH, Black Tiger Sex Machine, GRiZ, Knife Party, Pendulum, Funtcase, Boogie T, Kill The Noise, Sullivan King and more.

 

If you dig Bass Canyon, you might also want to check out Lost Lands, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Beyond Wonderland SoCal, Electric Forest, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico AND Escape: Halloween.

 

Since Bass Canyon is a single-stage festival, you'll never find scheduling conflicts for overlapping acts. You'll also get the visual ride of gorgeous mountain views highlighted by lasers, lights and sound from The Paradox stage production.

 

The Bass Canyon 2024 lineup and Bass Canyon 2024 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Bass Canyon tickets come in a variety of levels and prices.

 

Hit the button below for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

BASS CANYON 2024 Schedule

 

The Bass Canyon schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BASS CANYON 2024 LINEUP

 

The Bass Canyon schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

Bass Canyon Lineup Rumors 2024

 

Check back for updates and predictions on the best Bass Canyon lineup rumors.

 

 

 

Bass Canyon lineup


The previous Bass Canyon lineup had Excision, Liquid Stranger, SVDDEN DEATH, Black Tiger Sex Machine, GRiZ, Knife Party, Pendulum, Funtcase, Boogie T, Kill The Noise, Sullivan King and more.

 

 

 

Bass Canyon 2024 lineup

 

 

BASS CANYON Lineup

 

The Bass Canyon lineup before that had Excision, Diesel, LSDream, Zomboy, Bear Grillz, Subtronics, Kayzo, SVDDEN DEATH and more all top the lineup!

   
 
