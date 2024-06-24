Electric Forest 2024 is a wildly popular music festival with a lineup of jam bands, House Music, Bass, Trance, Dubstep, Electro and more! Check out stages like Ranch Arena, Sherwood Court, Tripolee, Jubilee, The Observatory and more. Tickets are available now.

The expected Electric Forest 2024 dates are June 20 - 23, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

Electric Forest is located in Rothbury, Michigan at the Double JJ Resort. It's produced by Madison House Presents and Insomniac Events.

Electric Forest tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the ticket section below for ticket prices on Electric Forest 2024 tickets and access to passes.

The Electric Forest lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Electric Forest 2024 lineup section for a complete list of who is performing. Check back for updates.

The are art installations, activations & performance groups every year. There's also a wide array of food options and curated events that let you dig deep on different experiences

Insomniac Events has created Electric Forest as a sort of Alice In Wonderland in the forest kind of vibe. It's what its name suggests: a music festival in a forest that comes alive with lights, and is a combination of art, music and being socially conscious. Find out more in their Plug In Guide.

Also check out the Curated Events Series, Silent Disco, Daily Yoga and more. There's always something to do away from the stages.

You can get a great overview of the event in the Electric Forest Festival Guide. Electric Forest is a music, art and camping event, so there's a lot going on besides just music performances.

The last Electric Forest lineup had Odesza, Illenium, Zeds Dead, Above & Beyond, Jamie xx, Gryffin, Lane 8, Chris Lake, Rezz, Goose, Sofi Tukker, Ganja White Night, Chrome, Madeon, The String Cheese Incident and more.

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2024 edition of Electric Forest.

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Escape: Halloween, and EDC Orlando for other Insomniac Events festivals.

The Electric Forest 2024 lineup and Electric Forest 2024 tickets are below!

Electric Forest is located in Rothbury, Michigan at the Double JJ Resort. It's produced by Madison House Presents and Insomniac Events.

Electric Forest 2024 Media

Electric Forest 2024 Electric Forest 2024 will be like this What are you gonna wear to Electric Forest? Hit the Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW > Check the status of Electric Forest 2024 tickets SEE TICKETS > Check the status of the the Electric Forest 2024 lineup SEE LINEUP >

The Electric Forest map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next event could be layed out. Electric Forest 2024 friends Electric Forest 2024 has a number of different stages to experience Electric Forest 2024 will have big performances Electric Forest 2024 is your chance to shine The 2024 Electric Forest will have amazing performances The Electric Forest playlist Electric Forest 2024 will be like this Make 2024 the year you go to Electric Forest Electric Forest 2024 vibes A Million Shining Lights - 10 Years of Electric Forest Good vibes will happen at the 2024 Electric Forest Electric Forest 2024 has many surprises in store for you You can get your festfam together for Electric Forest Electric Forest 2024 will be a wild time if you go The expected Electric Forest 2024 dates are June 20 - 23 Electric Forest 2024 can be your best festival weekend of the year Electric Forest 2024 will be a high energy affair Electric Forest 2024 will be an amazing experience 2024 Electric Forest tickets are on sale SEE TICKETS > Electric Forest 2024 will have stages like Ranch Arena, Sherwood Court, Tripolee, Jubilee, The Observatory and more Electric Forest is a music festival in a forest that comes alive with lights, and is a combination of art and being socially conscious See who's in the Electric Forest 2024 lineup SEE LINEUP >

The Electric Forest 2024 schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.