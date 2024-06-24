     
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2023 STORE  
Instagram Facebook Twitter
 
 
 
 

 

   
Electric Forest 2024
Start Date: June 20
End Date: June 23
Rothbury, Michigan, USA
 

Electric Forest 2024 is a wildly popular music festival with a lineup of jam bands, House Music, Bass, Trance, Dubstep, Electro and more! Check out stages like Ranch Arena, Sherwood Court, Tripolee, Jubilee, The Observatory and more. Tickets are available now.

 

The expected Electric Forest 2024 dates are June 20 - 23, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

Electric Forest is located in Rothbury, Michigan at the Double JJ Resort. It's produced by Madison House Presents and Insomniac Events.

 

Electric Forest tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the ticket section below for ticket prices on Electric Forest 2024 tickets and access to passes.

 

ELECTRIC FOREST TICKETS
 
ELECTRIC FOREST TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

The Electric Forest lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Electric Forest 2024 lineup section for a complete list of who is performing. Check back for updates.

 

The are art installations, activations & performance groups every year. There's also a wide array of food options and curated events that let you dig deep on different experiences

 

Insomniac Events has created Electric Forest as a sort of Alice In Wonderland in the forest kind of vibe. It's what its name suggests: a music festival in a forest that comes alive with lights, and is a combination of art, music and being socially conscious. Find out more in their Plug In Guide.

 

Also check out the Curated Events Series, Silent Disco, Daily Yoga and more. There's always something to do away from the stages.

 

You can get a great overview of the event in the Electric Forest Festival Guide. Electric Forest is a music, art and camping event, so there's a lot going on besides just music performances.

 

The last Electric Forest lineup had Odesza, Illenium, Zeds Dead, Above & Beyond, Jamie xx, Gryffin, Lane 8, Chris Lake, Rezz, Goose, Sofi Tukker, Ganja White Night, Chrome, Madeon, The String Cheese Incident and more.

 

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2024 edition of Electric Forest.

 

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Escape: Halloween, and EDC Orlando for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

The Electric Forest 2024 lineup and Electric Forest 2024 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

How can you get  Electric Forest 2024 tickets? They come in a variety of levels.

 

Check the status of Electric Forest tickets:

 

Hit the button for more details on ticket prices & access to passes:

 

 

ELECTRIC FOREST TICKETS
 
ELECTRIC FOREST TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

 

 

Where is Electric Forest 2024 held?

 

Electric Forest is located in Rothbury, Michigan at the Double JJ Resort. It's produced by Madison House Presents and Insomniac Events.

 

 

 

 

 

Electric Forest 2024 Media

 

Electric Forest 2024

 

Electric Forest 2024

 

 

 

Electric Forest 2024 will be like this

 

 

Electric Forest

 

What are you gonna wear to Electric Forest? Hit the Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >

 

 

Electric Forest 2024 tickets

 

Check the status of Electric Forest 2024 tickets SEE TICKETS >

 

 

Electric Forest 2024 lineup

 

Check the status of the the Electric Forest 2024 lineup SEE LINEUP >

 


Electric Forest map

 

The Electric Forest map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next event could be layed out.

 

 

2024 Electric Forest

 

Electric Forest 2024 friends

 

 

Electric Forest 2024

 

Electric Forest 2024 has a number of different stages to experience

 

 

Electric Forest 2024

 

Electric Forest 2024 will have big performances

 

 

Electric Forest 2024 tickets

 

Electric Forest 2024 is your chance to shine

 

 

Electric Forest 2024

 

The 2024 Electric Forest will have amazing performances

 

 

 

The Electric Forest playlist

 

 

 

Electric Forest 2024 will be like this

 

 

Electric Forest tickets

 

Make 2024 the year you go to Electric Forest

 

 

2024 Electric Forest tickets

 

Electric Forest 2024 vibes

 

 

 

 

A Million Shining Lights - 10 Years of Electric Forest

 

 

Electric Forest 2024

 

Good vibes will happen at the 2024 Electric Forest

 

 

Electric Forest 2024

 

Electric Forest 2024 has many surprises in store for you

 

 

2024 Electric Forest 2024

 

You can get your festfam together for Electric Forest

 

 

Electric Forest 2024

 

Electric Forest 2024 will be a wild time if you go

 

 

Electric Forest 2024 dates

 

The expected Electric Forest 2024 dates are June 20 - 23

 

 

Electric Forest 2024

 

Electric Forest 2024 can be your best festival weekend of the year

 

 

 

Electric Forest 2024 will be a high energy affair

 

 

Electric Forest 2024

 

Electric Forest 2024 will be an amazing experience

 

 

2024 Electric Forest tickets

 

2024 Electric Forest tickets are on sale SEE TICKETS >

 

 

Electric Forest 2024

 

Electric Forest 2024 will have stages like Ranch Arena, Sherwood Court, Tripolee, Jubilee, The Observatory and more

 

 

Electric Forest

 

Electric Forest is a music festival in a forest that comes alive with lights, and is a combination of art and being socially conscious

 

 

 

 

Electric Forest 2024 lineup

 

See who's in the Electric Forest 2024 lineup SEE LINEUP >

 

 

 

 

Electric Forest 2024 Schedule

 

The Electric Forest 2024 schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

 

Electric Forest Lineup 2024

 

The Electric Forest 2024 schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

ELectric Forest Tickets

 

Tickets are available now.

 

Hit the buttons for more details on ticket prices & access to passes:

 

 

ELECTRIC FOREST TICKETS
 
ELECTRIC FOREST TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

 

Electric Forest Lineup RUMORS

 

Check back for updates and predictions on the best Electric Forest lineup rumors.

 

Electric Forest 2024 lineup

 


Electric Forest Lineup

 

The previous Electric Forest lineup had FLETCHER, STS9, Bob Moses (Club Set), Cosmic Gate, Dabin, Infected Mushroom, Kerala Dust, Rusko B2B Dirt Monkey, Sad Night Dynamite, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Two Feet, and Walker & Royce and more.

 

 

Electric Forest lineup

 

Electric Forest Observatory lineup

 

 

Electric Forest lineup

 

Electric Forest Bassrush lineup

 

 

Electric Forest lineup

 

Electric Forest Foreign Family Collective lineup

 

 

Electric Forest lineup

 

Electric Forest Abracadabra lineup

 

 

Electric Forest lineup

 

Electric Forest food lineup

 

 

Electric Forest lineup

 

Electric Forest art lineup

 

 

Electric Forest lineup

 

The Electric Forest lineup before that had Disclosure, GRiZ, Porter Robinson, Louis The Child, The Disco Biscuits, Sylvan Esso, Slander, Fisher, Big Gigantic, Markus Schultz, TOKiMONSTA, Liquid Stranger, LSDream, Femi Kuti, Yves Tumor, Toro Y Moi, Subtronics,12th Planet and Butcher Brown, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and more.

 
   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     

 

 
 
 
     
   
 

 

  
 
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2023. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS MEDIA KIT
EUROPE        
ASIA        
2023       SEARCH
         
         
 
     
 
     