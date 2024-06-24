Electric Forest 2024 is a wildly popular music festival with a lineup of jam bands, House Music, Bass, Trance, Dubstep, Electro and more! Check out stages like Ranch Arena, Sherwood Court, Tripolee, Jubilee, The Observatory and more.
The expected Electric Forest 2024 dates are June 20 - 23, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.
Electric Forest is located in Rothbury, Michigan at the Double JJ Resort. It's produced by Madison House Presents and Insomniac Events.
The are art installations, activations & performance groups every year. There's also a wide array of food options and curated events that let you dig deep on different experiences
Insomniac Events has created Electric Forest as a sort of Alice In Wonderland in the forest kind of vibe. It's what its name suggests: a music festival in a forest that comes alive with lights, and is a combination of art, music and being socially conscious. Find out more in their Plug In Guide.
Also check out the Curated Events Series, Silent Disco, Daily Yoga and more. There's always something to do away from the stages.
You can get a great overview of the event in the Electric Forest Festival Guide. Electric Forest is a music, art and camping event, so there's a lot going on besides just music performances.
The last Electric Forest lineup had Odesza, Illenium, Zeds Dead, Above & Beyond, Jamie xx, Gryffin, Lane 8, Chris Lake, Rezz, Goose, Sofi Tukker, Ganja White Night, Chrome, Madeon, The String Cheese Incident and more.
The previous Electric Forest lineup had FLETCHER, STS9, Bob Moses (Club Set), Cosmic Gate, Dabin, Infected Mushroom, Kerala Dust, Rusko B2B Dirt Monkey, Sad Night Dynamite, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Two Feet, and Walker & Royce and more.
The Electric Forest lineup before that had Disclosure, GRiZ, Porter Robinson, Louis The Child, The Disco Biscuits, Sylvan Esso, Slander, Fisher, Big Gigantic, Markus Schultz, TOKiMONSTA, Liquid Stranger, LSDream, Femi Kuti, Yves Tumor, Toro Y Moi, Subtronics,12th Planet and Butcher Brown, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and more.