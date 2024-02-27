EDC Mexico 2024 is a south of the border offshoot of the festival, Created by Insomniac Events. You can experience classic Electric Daisy Carnival stages like kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, wasteLAND, DOS EQUIS STAGE and stereoBLOOM! Check back for updates on the EDC lineup and tickets.

The expected EDC Mexico 2024 dates are February 23 - 25, at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. These date haven't been confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

We do know that there will be an EDC Mexico in 2024 tho, this has been confirmed on Twitter.

EDC Mexico 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels and prices. Hit the EDC Mexico tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes.

The EDC Mexico lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the EDC Mexico 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

It has carnival rides & circus-like performances. The ticket options run from General Admission to VIP packages, and you can even get bottle service!

EDC Mexico values include: always be headliner, spread love, respect the space, ignite positivity, embrace the true you, care for one another, be open to experience and keep the beat going! For a complete rundown of of the EDC Mexico 2024 experience, Check out the EDC Mexico Festival Guide.

The last EDC Mexico lineup had Adam Beyer, Cirez D, Diplo, Illenium, Kölsch, Liquid Stranger, Marshmallow, Martin Garrix, Gorgon City, Nicky Romero, Slander, Tiësto and more.

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Escape: Halloween, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship!, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

The EDC Mexico 2024 lineup and EDC Mexico 2024 tickets are below!

EDC Mexico 2024 will have stages like kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, wasteLAND and more

EDC Mexico 2024 will be this spectacular

EDC Mexico 2024 will have sublime sunsets

The EDC Mexico schedule of set times will be posted here when announced.