Beyond Wonderland 2023
Start Date: March 24
End Date: March 25
San Bernardino, California, USA
 

Beyond Wonderland 2023 is just around the corner and with an impressive lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more in San Bernardino, California. You can still get tickets, and the event is a great way to kick off the 2023 music festival season.

 

Beyond Wonderland 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels and prices.

 

Beyond Wonderland is an electronic music festival that uses story-telling to create a fantasy about the Queen and her Royal Court. It includes stages like Queen's Domain, Mad Hatter's Castle, Caterpillars Garden, Cheshire's Woods and Beyond Wench.

 

 

5 Acts To See From The Beyond Wonderland 2023 Lineup

 

It’s hard to decide who to see. Here are 5 acts that you definitely shouldn't miss at Beyond Wonderland:

 


Dillon Francis: a staple in the EDM scene, Dillon Francis is known for his energetic and eclectic sets. His music ranges from Moombahton to Trap.

 

 

 

 

Ellen Allien: a Berlin-based Techno DJ known for high-octane sets. Her sets are creative and exploring, she always throws down with something that sounds fresh while still being classic and vintage Techno. A must see.

 

 

 

 

Excision: a well-known dubstep artist, He’s known for his signature balance between heavy, pounding bass drops and softer, melodic breaks.

 

 


Chris Leibing: For those who prefer a darker, more industrial sound, Chris Liebing is the perfect choice. He's a techno legend and has been pushing the boundaries of the genre for over two decades. His set is sure to be a journey through the depths of techno.

 

 

 


Andrew Bayer: Melodic, progressive trance, then Andrew Bayer is a must-see. He's known for his beautiful melodies and emotional tracks, and his live sets are always a journey through sound. Don't miss your chance to experience his music at Beyond Wonderland 2023.

 

 

 

 

Beyond Wonderland promises to be wild, and these five acts are just a taste of what's to come during a fast-approaching festival weekend. The Beyond Wonderland 2023 dates are March 24 - 25. This version of Beyond Wonderland is known as The Psychedelic Storybook.

 

There are otherworldly and multidimensional environments, interactive technology, and wonders of color and light. The Beyond Wonderland festival site will also include food & beverages, alcohol, water refill stations, battery charging stations, lockers ATM's and more.

 

The Beyond Wonderland lineup has Audien, Dillon Francis, Ellen Allien, NGHTMRE, Excision, Kaskade, Slushii, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Tiësto, Troyboi and more. Hit the Beyond Wonderland 2023 lineup section for a complete list of who's performing.

 

Hit the Spacelab Beyond Wonderland 2023 Guide for lineup details, rumors and announcements. For more information on music festivals in 2023, hit our Music Festival Guide.

 

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Escape: Halloween, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship!, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

 

 

Beyond Wonderland 2023 Lineup

 

Beyond Wonderland lineup

 

The Beyond Wonderland lineup for 2023! Audien, Dillon Francis, Ellen Allien, NGHTMRE, Excision, Kaskade, Slushii, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Tiësto, Troyboi and more.

 

Check back for the Beyond Wonderland lineup by day which will be released as and announcement later in the year.

 

 

Beyond Wonderland Lineup Rumors 2023

 

Kx5

Zomboy

Zeds Dead

 

 

 

Beyond Wonderland lineup

 

 

Beyond Wonderland Lineup

 

The previous Beyond Wonderland had Zedd , DJ Snake. Above & Beyond, Zomboy, Audiotistic, Jauz, Tinlicker, ZEDD, Zeds Dead, Paul Van Dyk and more.

 
   
 
