Dreamstate SoCal 2022
Start Date: November 18
End Date: November 19
San Bernardino, California
USA
 
 
 

Dreamstate SoCal 2022 is a trance music festival from Insomniac. It's grown in size and relevance since its launch a few years ago, with various locations and stops each year. It features a lineup of all trance for a glorious weekend of bliss!

 

Dreamstate SoCal tickets go on sale Friday, July 15 at 12:00 PM PST.

 

DREAMSTATE SOCAL TICKETS

 

The official Dreamstate SoCal 2022 dates are November 18 - 19. This has been confirmed on the Dreamstate SoCal website.

 

The Dreamstate SoCal lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Dreamstate SoCal 2022 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing.

 

The last Dreamstate SoCal lineup had Alpha9, Andrew Bayer, Ferry Corsten present Gorilla, Gareth Emery, Ilan Bluestone, Nifra, Paul Van Dyk and more.

 

Dreamstate SoCal tickets go on sale Friday, July 15 at 12:00 PM PST. Check back for updates and access to passes.

 

Ticket options include General Admission, VIP, Skydeck and locker rentals.

A General Admission Dreamstate ticket gives you access to live performances, art and visual effects and the ability all of the costumed performers.

Dreamstate SoCal is an 18+ event.

 

 

 

What are you gonna wear to Dreamstate SoCal?

 

 

The Dreamstate SoCal schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

The Dreamstate Socal lineup for 2022 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates.

 

