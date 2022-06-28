is a trance music festival from Insomniac. It's grown in size and relevance since its launch a few years ago, with various locations and stops each year. It features a lineup of all trance for a glorious weekend of bliss!
Dreamstate SoCal 2022
Dreamstate SoCal tickets go on sale Friday, July 15 at 12:00 PM PST. Hit the Dreamstate SoCal 2022 tickets section below for updates and access to passes.
The official
Dreamstate SoCal 2022 dates are November 18 - 19. This has been confirmed on the Dreamstate SoCal website.
The
Dreamstate SoCal lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Dreamstate SoCal 2022 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing.
The last Dreamstate SoCal lineup had Alpha9, Andrew Bayer, Ferry Corsten present Gorilla, Gareth Emery, Ilan Bluestone, Nifra, Paul Van Dyk and more.
The
Dreamstate SoCal 2022 lineup are below! Dreamstate SoCal 2022 tickets
Dreamstate SoCal tickets go on sale Friday, July 15 at 12:00 PM PST. Check back for updates and access to passes.
Ticket options include General Admission, VIP, Skydeck and locker rentals.
A General Admission Dreamstate ticket gives you access to live performances, art and visual effects and the ability all of the costumed performers.
Dreamstate SoCal is an 18+ event.
Check the status of Dreamstate SoCal tickets
The Dreamstate SoCal schedule will be posted here when it's announced.
The Dreamstate Socal lineup for 2022 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates.
The previous Dreamstate SoCal lineup had Alpha9, Andrew Bayer, Ferry Corsten present Gorilla, Gareth Emery, Ilan Bluestone, Nifra, Paul Van Dyk and more.