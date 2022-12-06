Beyond Wonderland Gorge 2022 is a new version of the popular Beyond Wonderland from Insomniac. It's located in the Pacific Northwest at The Gorge. The festival is known for house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more in an electronic music festival that uses story-telling to create a fantasy about the Queen and her Royal Court.

Beyond Wonderland Gorge 2022 tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 9 at 12:00 PM PST. Weekend General Admission, GA+ and VIP passes will be available. Hit the Beyond Wonderland Gorge tickets section below for details and access to passes.

The Beyond Wonderland Gorge lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Beyond Wonderland Gorge 2022 lineup section farther below for updates.

The official Beyond Wonderland Gorge 2022 dates are June 18 - 19. This has been confirmed on the Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge website.

Be on the watch for Beyond Wonderland performers Alice and the Queen, Formal Foxes, The Leopard Ladies and more as they roam around the festival. It includes stages like Queen's Domain, Mad Hatter's Castle, Caterpillars Garden, Cheshire's Woods and Beyond Wench.

There are otherworldly and multidimensional environments, interactive technology, and wonders of color and light. The Beyond Wonderland festival site will also include food & beverages, alcohol, water refill stations, battery charging stations, lockers ATM's and more. Hit the Beyond Wonderland Festival Guide for details.

Beyond Wonderland Gorge 2022 Media

The Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge schedule will be posted here when it's announced