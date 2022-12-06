     
 
Beyond Wonderland Gorge 2022
Start Date: June 18
End Date: June 19
The Gorge, Washington, USA
 

Beyond Wonderland Gorge 2022 is a new version of the popular Beyond Wonderland from Insomniac. It's located in the Pacific Northwest at The Gorge. The festival is known for house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more in an electronic music festival that uses story-telling to create a fantasy about the Queen and her Royal Court.

 

Beyond Wonderland Gorge 2022 tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 9 at 12:00 PM PST. Weekend General Admission, GA+ and VIP passes will be available. Hit the Beyond Wonderland Gorge tickets section below for details and access to passes.

 

The Beyond Wonderland Gorge lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Beyond Wonderland Gorge 2022 lineup section farther below for updates.

 

The official Beyond Wonderland Gorge 2022 dates are June 18 - 19. This has been confirmed on the Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge website.

 

Be on the watch for Beyond Wonderland performers Alice and the Queen, Formal Foxes, The Leopard Ladies and more as they roam around the festival. It includes stages like Queen's Domain, Mad Hatter's Castle, Caterpillars Garden, Cheshire's Woods and Beyond Wench.

 

There are otherworldly and multidimensional environments, interactive technology, and wonders of color and light. The Beyond Wonderland festival site will also include food & beverages, alcohol, water refill stations, battery charging stations, lockers ATM's and more. Hit the Beyond Wonderland Festival Guide for details.

 

The last Beyond Wonderland Gorge lineup had Alison Wonderland, Blunts & Blondes, Rezz, The Chainsmokers, Joyryde, Kayzo, Tiësto and more.

 

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Escape: Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship!, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

The Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge 2022 lineup and Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge 2022 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Beyond Wonderland Gorge 2022 sCHEDULE

 

The Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge schedule will be posted here when it's announced

 

 

 

Beyond Wonderland Gorge 2022 Lineup


Beyond Wonderland At the Gorge Lineup

 

The Beyond Wonderland Gorge lineup for 2022 hasn't been announced yet, Check back for updates.

 

BEYOND WONDERLAND TICKETS

 

 

Alison Wonderland, Blunts & Blondes, Rezz, The Chainsmokers, Joyryde, Kayzo, Tiësto and more were part of the previous lineup.
   
 
