The expected Hard Summer 2022 dates are July 30 - 31, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. Check back for updates to see when these dates have been confirmed.
Hard Summer is known for its attention to detail and putting on a great production, in collaboration with Insomniac Events.
The previous HARD Summer lineup had Future and DJ Snake B2B Malaa as the headliners. Rezz, Dillon Francis, Kaytranada, 2 Chainz, RL Grime B2B Baauer, Skream!, Jauz, Kayzo, Maya Jane Coles, A-Trak, Slushii and Joyryde also topped the list. Check back for updates on who will be in the HARD Summer 2022 lineup.
HARDfest usually happens at the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino, California. They often broadcast live from the festival for the Hard Fest livestream, which includes live performances as well as interviews.
