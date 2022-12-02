HARD Summer 2022 in Pomona provides a fresh look at electronic music scene with trap music, house, dubstep, future bass, hip hop and more!

Hard Summer 2022 tickets are not on sale yet. General Admission and VIP passes are usually available as single-day and weekend tickets. Hit the Hard Summer tickets section below for more prices and access to passes.

The HARD Summer lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the HARD Summer 2022 lineup for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

The expected Hard Summer 2022 dates are July 30 - 31, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. Check back for updates to see when these dates have been confirmed.

Hard Summer is known for its attention to detail and putting on a great production, in collaboration with Insomniac Events.

The previous HARD Summer lineup had Future and DJ Snake B2B Malaa as the headliners. Rezz, Dillon Francis, Kaytranada, 2 Chainz, RL Grime B2B Baauer, Skream!, Jauz, Kayzo, Maya Jane Coles, A-Trak, Slushii and Joyryde also topped the list. Check back for updates on who will be in the HARD Summer 2022 lineup.



HARDfest usually happens at the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino, California. They often broadcast live from the festival for the Hard Fest livestream, which includes live performances as well as interviews.

Hard Summer 2022 will be like this The expected Hard Summer 2022 dates are July 30 - 30 Hard Summer 2022 will be an amazing weekend in the sun Hard Summer 2022 could be the hottest event in the summer in Los Angeles

The Hard Summer schedule will be posted here when it's announced.