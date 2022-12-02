     
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2022 STORE        
 
 
 
 
   
Hard Summer 2022
Start Date: July 30
End Date: July 31
Fontana, California, USA

 
 

HARD Summer 2022 in Pomona provides a fresh look at electronic music scene with trap music, house, dubstep, future bass, hip hop and more!

 

Hard Summer 2022 tickets are not on sale yet. General Admission and VIP passes are usually available as single-day and weekend tickets. Hit the Hard Summer tickets section below for more prices and access to passes.

 

The HARD Summer lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the HARD Summer 2022 lineup for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

The expected Hard Summer 2022 dates are July 30 - 31, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. Check back for updates to see when these dates have been confirmed.

 

Hard Summer is known for its attention to detail and putting on a great production, in collaboration with Insomniac Events.

 

The previous HARD Summer lineup had Future and DJ Snake B2B Malaa as the headliners. Rezz, Dillon Francis, Kaytranada, 2 Chainz, RL Grime B2B Baauer, Skream!, Jauz, Kayzo, Maya Jane Coles, A-Trak, Slushii and Joyryde also topped the list. Check back for updates on who will be in the HARD Summer 2022 lineup.

 


HARDfest usually happens at the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino, California. They often broadcast live from the festival for the Hard Fest livestream, which includes live performances as well as interviews.

 

The Hard Summer 2022 lineup and Hard Summer 2022 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Hard Summer tickets are not on sale. General Admission and VIP+ passes are usually available as single-day and weekend tickets.

 

 

Get Hard Summer Tickets

 

Hit the buttons below for more details on prices & access to tickets:

 

HARD SUMMER GA WEEKEND TICKETS

 

 

HARD SUMMER VIP WEEKEND TICKETS

 

 

HARD SUMMER GA SATURDAY TICKETS

 

 

HARD SUMMER VIP SATURDAY TICKETS

 

 

HARD SUMMER GA SUNDAY TICKETS

 

 

HARD SUMMER VIP SUNDAY TICKETS

 

 

 

Hard Summer 2022 Media

 

Hard Summer 2022

 

What are you gonna wear to Hard Summer 2022? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >

 

 

Hard Summer 2022 tickets

 

Check the status of Hard Summer 2022 tickets! SEE TICKETS >

 

 

 

Hard Summer 2022 will be like this

 

 

Hard Summer 2022

 

The expected Hard Summer 2022 dates are July 30 - 30

 

 

Hard Summer 2022

 

Hard Summer 2022 will be an amazing weekend in the sun

 

 

Hard Summer 2022

 

Hard Summer 2022 could be the hottest event in the summer in Los Angeles

 

 

 

Hard Summer 2022 ScHedule

 

The Hard Summer schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

Hard Summer Lineup 2022

 

2022 Hard Summer lineup

 

 

Hard Summer Lineup

The 2022 Hard Summer lineup hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

Hit the button for more details on prices & access to Hard Summer tickets:

 

HARD SUMMER TICKETS

 

 

The previous Hard Summer lineup had Future, DJ Snake B2B Malaa, Rezz, Dillon Francis, Kaytranada, 2 Chainz, RL Grime B2B Baauer, Skream!, Jauz, Kayzo, Maya Jane Coles, A-Trak, Slushii, Joyryde and more.
 
blog comments powered by Disqus
 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music in 2022! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2022. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 
     