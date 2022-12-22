     
 
Hard Summer Pacific Northwest2022
Start Date: July 30
End Date: July 31
Fontana, California, USA

 
 

Hard Summer Pacific Northwest 2022 in Tacoma, Washington provides a fresh look at electronic music scene with trap music, house, dubstep, future bass, hip hop and more! It's a new edition of the legendary Hard Summer festival done by Insomniac Events and Hard Events.

 

The Hard Summer Pacific Northwest lineup is out! RL Grime B2B Baauer headlines; while Kayzo, Joyride and Waxmotif also top the lineup. Hit the Hard Summer Pacific Northwest 2022 lineup for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

Hard Summer Pacific Northwest 2022 tickets are on sale. General Admission and VIP passes are available as single-day and weekend tickets. Hit the Hard Summer Pacific Northwest tickets section below for more prices and access to passes.

 

The official Hard Summer Pacific Northwest 2022 date is March 19. This has been confirmed on Hard Summer Facebook Events.

 

Hard Summer Pacific Northwest is known for its attention to detail and putting on a great production, in collaboration with Insomniac Events.

 

The previous Hard Summer lineup had Future and DJ Snake B2B Malaa as the headliners. Rezz, Dillon Francis, Kaytranada, 2 Chainz, RL Grime B2B Baauer, Skream!, Jauz, Kayzo, Maya Jane Coles, A-Trak, Slushii and Joyryde also topped the list. Check back for updates for additions to the Hard Summer Pacific Northwest 2022 lineup.

 


HARDfest often broadcasts live from the festival for the Hard Fest livestream, which includes live performances as well as interviews. There's no word yet on whether Hard Summer PNW will be livestreamed. Check back for updates.

 

The Hard Summer Pacific Northwest 2022 lineup and Hard Summer Pacific Northwest 2022 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Hard Summer Pacific Northwest Lineup 2022

 

Hard Summer Pacific Northwest Lineup

The 2022 Hard Summer Pacific Northwest lineup! RL Grime B2B Baauer headlines; while Kayzo, Joyride and Waxmotif also top the lineup.

 

The previous Hard Summer Pacific in LA had Future, DJ Snake B2B Malaa, Rezz, Dillon Francis, Kaytranada, 2 Chainz, RL Grime B2B Baauer, Skream!, Jauz, Kayzo, Maya Jane Coles, A-Trak, Slushii, Joyryde and more.
 
