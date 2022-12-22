Hard Summer Pacific Northwest2022

Hard Summer Pacific Northwest 2022 in Tacoma, Washington provides a fresh look at electronic music scene with trap music, house, dubstep, future bass, hip hop and more! It's a new edition of the legendary Hard Summer festival done by Insomniac Events and Hard Events.
Hard Summer Pacific Northwest is known for its attention to detail and putting on a great production, in collaboration with Insomniac Events.
The previous Hard Summer lineup had Future and DJ Snake B2B Malaa as the headliners. Rezz, Dillon Francis, Kaytranada, 2 Chainz, RL Grime B2B Baauer, Skream!, Jauz, Kayzo, Maya Jane Coles, A-Trak, Slushii and Joyryde also topped the list. Check back for updates for additions to the Hard Summer Pacific Northwest 2022 lineup.
HARDfest often broadcasts live from the festival for the Hard Fest livestream, which includes live performances as well as interviews. There's no word yet on whether Hard Summer PNW will be livestreamed. Check back for updates.
The previous Hard Summer Pacific in LA had Future, DJ Snake B2B Malaa, Rezz, Dillon Francis, Kaytranada, 2 Chainz, RL Grime B2B Baauer, Skream!, Jauz, Kayzo, Maya Jane Coles, A-Trak, Slushii, Joyryde and more.