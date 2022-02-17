     
 
Start Date: September 17
End Date: September 18
San Bernardino, California, USA
 

Nocturnal Wonderland 2022 features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! It's an electronic music festival that uses a story-telling angle to set a context for a fantasy. Nocturnal Wonderland will happen in San Bernadino in 2022 at Glen Helen Regional Park.

 

Nocturnal Wonderland 2022 tickets go on sale Friday, Feb 18 at 12:00 PM PST. They're usually available as weekend and single-day tickets, and you can also get camping passes. Get access to Nocturnal Wonderland tickets and prices below.

 

The confirmed Nocturnal Wonderland 2022 dates are Sept. 17 - 18. This has been confirmed on the Nocturnal Wonderland website.

 

The Nocturnal Wonderland lineup hasn't been released yet. Hit the Nocturnal Wonderland 2022 lineup section farther below for updates.

 

The last Nocturnal Wonderland lineup had deadmau5, 12th Planet, Flosstradamus, Sub Focus, Flux Pavilion, Seven Lions and more. It usually happens in San Bernardino at Glen Helen Regional Park. Check out stages like The Wolves’ Den, Labyrinth and Sunken Garden.

 

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Hard Summer, Hard Summer Pacific Northwest, Escape: Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship!, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

Nocturnal Wonderland tickets go on sale Friday, Feb 18 at 12:00 PM PST. You can secure a ticket for just $10 down. They're usually available as weekend and single-day tickets. You can also get camping passes for tent, car, RV, waterfront and lakeside camping.

 

Hit the button below for details on prices and access to passes:

 

 

This was the Nocturnal Wonderland map from the last festival, it could give us some clues as to how the 2022 event might be layed out

 

 

The Nocturnal Wonderland schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

The Nocturnal Wonderland 2022 lineup hasn't been released yet. Check back for updates.

 

Hit the button below for details on prices and access to passes:

 

