Nocturnal Wonderland 2022 features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! It's an electronic music festival that uses a story-telling angle to set a context for a fantasy. Nocturnal Wonderland will happen in San Bernadino in 2022 at Glen Helen Regional Park.
The last Nocturnal Wonderland lineup had deadmau5, 12th Planet, Flosstradamus, Sub Focus, Flux Pavilion, Seven Lions and more. It usually happens in San Bernardino at Glen Helen Regional Park. Check out stages like The Wolves’ Den, Labyrinth and Sunken Garden.
Nocturnal Wonderland tickets go on sale Friday, Feb 18 at 12:00 PM PST. You can secure a ticket for just $10 down. They're usually available as weekend and single-day tickets. You can also get camping passes for tent, car, RV, waterfront and lakeside camping.
Hit the button below for details on prices and access to passes: