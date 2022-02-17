Nocturnal Wonderland 2022 features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! It's an electronic music festival that uses a story-telling angle to set a context for a fantasy. Nocturnal Wonderland will happen in San Bernadino in 2022 at Glen Helen Regional Park.

Nocturnal Wonderland 2022 tickets go on sale Friday, Feb 18 at 12:00 PM PST. They're usually available as weekend and single-day tickets, and you can also get camping passes. Get access to Nocturnal Wonderland tickets and prices below.

The confirmed Nocturnal Wonderland 2022 dates are Sept. 17 - 18. This has been confirmed on the Nocturnal Wonderland website.

The Nocturnal Wonderland lineup hasn't been released yet. Hit the Nocturnal Wonderland 2022 lineup section farther below for updates.

The last Nocturnal Wonderland lineup had deadmau5, 12th Planet, Flosstradamus, Sub Focus, Flux Pavilion, Seven Lions and more. It usually happens in San Bernardino at Glen Helen Regional Park. Check out stages like The Wolves’ Den, Labyrinth and Sunken Garden.

The Nocturnal Wonderland 2022 lineup and Nocturnal Wonderland 2022 tickets are below!