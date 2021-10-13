EDC Mexico 2021 is a south of the border offshoot of the festival, with classic Electric Daisy Carnival stages like kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, wasteLAND, DOS EQUIS STAGE and stereoBLOOM! Check back for updates on the EDC lineup and tickets.
The official EDC Mexico 2021 dates are April 16 - 18. It's the eight edition of the festival, and it's happening at the “Hermanos Rodríguez Under the Electric Sky Racetrack.”
We do know that EDC Mexico will happen in 2021 though, as confirmed on on the EDC Mexico website. There are carnival rides & circus-like performances. The ticket options run from general admission to VIP packages, and you can even get bottle service!
EDC Mexico values include: always be headliner, spread love, respect the space, ignite positivity, embrace the true you, care for one another, be open to experience and keep the beat going! For a complete rundown of of the EDC Mexico 2021 experience, Check out the EDC Mexico Festival Guide.
The last EDC Mexico lineup had Carl Cox, Diplo, Armin van Buuren, 12th Planet, Zedd, NGHTMRE, Knife Party, Don Diablo and more.