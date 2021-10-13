EDC Mexico 2021 is a south of the border offshoot of the festival, with classic Electric Daisy Carnival stages like kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, wasteLAND, DOS EQUIS STAGE and stereoBLOOM! Check back for updates on the EDC lineup and tickets.

The official EDC Mexico 2021 dates are April 16 - 18. It's the eight edition of the festival, and it's happening at the “Hermanos Rodríguez Under the Electric Sky Racetrack.”

EDC Mexico 2021 tickets haven't been announced yet, so check back for updates. Hit the EDC Mexico tickets section below for details on tickets.

We do know that EDC Mexico will happen in 2021 though, as confirmed on on the EDC Mexico website. There are carnival rides & circus-like performances. The ticket options run from general admission to VIP packages, and you can even get bottle service!

EDC Mexico values include: always be headliner, spread love, respect the space, ignite positivity, embrace the true you, care for one another, be open to experience and keep the beat going! For a complete rundown of of the EDC Mexico 2021 experience, Check out the EDC Mexico Festival Guide.

The last EDC Mexico lineup had Carl Cox, Diplo, Armin van Buuren, 12th Planet, Zedd, NGHTMRE, Knife Party, Don Diablo and more.

The EDC Mexico 2021 lineup and EDC Mexico 2021 tickets are below!

The EDC Mexico 2021 will be a huge party at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez race track. The EDC Mexico 2021 lineup will have techno, trance, bass music, electro house, drum and bass, trap music and more. EDC Mexico 2021 will have multiple stages as well as art, carnival rides & circus-like performances

The EDC Mexico schedule will be posted here when it's announced.